Straight from Dystopia: Anti-Maskers Walk Like Zombies in PPE Suits and Tell Scientists They're Stupid

With coronavirus pandemic, a lot changed over the world. New words, new normal and new beliefs. As masks and social distancing came to be the handy solution to virus transmission, a group of people also rose in opposition to coronavirus precautions. They are now being termed as covidiots or anti-maskers as they believe that asking people to mask up is a conspiracy.

The anti-maskers can be seen partying, going out in mass gatherings all without the masks or other preventive measures. One such group in Toronto recently took out an eerie march in a shopping mall. Dressed in white PPE suit-like dresses and faces covered in white masks, they walked like zombies through the mall. The voiceover with the march sounds like the one from V for Vendetta and says, "Questioning masks is murder".

"Thinking for yourself endangers the common good," the voice starts. "Body contact causes suffering." There are comments against the vaccines too, like "Everyone loves the pharmaceutical companies."

Anti-maskers in Toronto are different

The symbolic message of the march is that the people who wear masks and PPE suits as precaution to coronavirus pandemic are fed by the propaganda of the governments who stop people from raising questions.

Earlier, the anti-maskers in Toronto celebrated Christmas through the streets carrying out rallies. People of all age groups came out without masks and gathered in huge numbers, flouting pandemic norms, to celebrate Christmas.

Santa Claus Parade busting a move to Mariah showing how we do Toronto style! Great moves! #TorontoSantaClausParade

The event reportedly took place last Sunday Sunday, with a march and a motorcade moving down the city's main thoroughfare and congregating at sites such as Yonge-Dundas Square.