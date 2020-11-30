Straight Out of an Action Flick: Chennai Cop Chases, Nabs Mobile Snatching Duo After Dramatic Chase

Most of us have witnessed the good old chase and catch sequences from a lot of action movies, however, a real-life version was caught on camera in Chennai.

The incident which looks straight out of an action film scene shows a Chennai policeman winning the internet after a video of him chasing two mobile snatchers and eventually nabbing them has gone viral on social media circuits.

According to a report on Indian Express, a Chennai sub-inspector (SI) Antlin Ramesh single headedly chased the mobile snatchers who were on a bike and managed to catch them even as the pillion rider tried to jump the vehicle and escape from the scene. Surprisingly the bike they were riding was also found to be stolen.

The incident, which occurred near the MMDA colony, as sub-inspector Ramesh was on his way to report for duty. Enroute, he spotted men riding a bike which did not have a number plate as they snatched a phone from a 56-year-old resident. Ramesh chased and cornered the duo on a narrow street, while the pillion rider jumped and escaped and as the other tried to escape on the bike.

The SI left his bike, chased the escaping suspect on foot who was still on the bike as attempted to escape. In the process, the SI even fell to the ground, but soon regained balance and caught hold of the suspect.

SI Ramesh’s chase sequence and eventual nabbing of the suspect was caught on CCTV. Greater Chennai Commissioner of Police Mahesh Aggarwal appreciated Ramesh for nabbing the phone snatcher and shared the video of the hot chase.

Watch the chase here:

It’s not a scene from any movie. But the real life hero SI Antiln Ramesh single handed chasing and catching a mobile snatcher riding a stolen bike. Follow up led to arrest of three more accused and recovery of 11 snatched/stolen mobiles. pic.twitter.com/FJYdoma7I4 — Mahesh Aggarwal, IPS (@copmahesh1994) November 27, 2020

Commissioner Aggarwal took to Twitter and shared the CCTV footage online and said, ‘It’s not a scene from any movie. But the real-life hero SI Antiln Ramesh single-handed chasing and catching a mobile snatcher riding a stolen bike. Follow up led to arrest of three more accused and recovery of 11 snatched/stolen mobiles.’

In the following tweet, he even invited and appreciated SI Ramesh’s efforts and said, Recognised Sub Inspector Antilin Ramesh and interacted with him over a cup of tea.’

Recognised Sub Inspector Antilin Ramesh and interacted with him over a cup of tea. pic.twitter.com/d2sIshbF07 — Mahesh Aggarwal, IPS (@copmahesh1994) November 28, 2020

Here’s how few from users reacted:

‘Royal Salute to Our brave Tamil Nadu police,’ one user commented.

Royal Salute to Our brave Tamil nadu police — Rahumathlla (@rahumathlla) November 28, 2020

Appreciating the Commissioner, ‘Motivating members, Great honours to the subordinates. Keep going sir,’ commented another user.

👍 Motivating members, Great honours to the subordinates. Keep going sir. — Karthikeyan G (@KarthikeyanGna3) November 28, 2020

‘Taken risk and done his duty! Great effort. At the same time , culprits should be punished severely,’ said another.