Straight Outta X-Files? Viral Photo Shows Sheep Standing in Concentric Circles

A strange photo of a flock of sheep standing in a concentric circular pattern has baffled social media users. The man who captured the strange phenomenon in East Sussex shared the photographs on Facebook, said he believed it was “something out of the X Files” and many other users claimed the formation appears to be like an “alien ship.” The odd-looking pattern was spotted by Christopher Goog, 47, in a field in Rottingdean in East Sussex while he was out driving. Talking to The Sun, he said he was on his daily cycling route and spotted the “magnificent circle” when he came over the hill. Hogg was about half a mile away from the bizarre spectacle which made him think that “whatever it was, it was huge” and as he moved closer to take a better look, he realised it was a flock of sheep.

Talking about the unusual pattern, Peter, a lecturer at Royal Holloway University, London, said it was saucer-shaped, “as an alien ship” and described it as “beautiful but also a bit too weird for comfort".

Gogg said he cycles past the flock every day but he has never seen the animals behave in that weird way before. He added that usually, the sheep are usually noisy “but this day they were very still and calm.”

His wife and son called the scenes “nuts” after he showed them pictures of the peculiar event.

Netizens on Facebook also attempted to decode why sheep behaved in a certain inexplicable way. He shared there were lots of debates “whether it was a crop or flock circle and or if the sheep were being summoned by a strange force.”

Some social media users wondered if they were pranking the farmer and others agreed it was a mystery that “warranted the recall of Mulder and Scully.”

