Straight Pride Parade Actually Happened in US and People are Calling it ‘Homophobic’

A 'Straight Pride' parade in United States not only attracted counter protests but online ridicule as well.

On Saturday, around 200 people marched in Boston, Massachusetts for the first-ever 'Straight Pride' parade in the city. The protestors, some of whom were seen dressed as dinosaurs and sharks, were eventually outnumbered as they were greeted with chants like “Alt right, get off our streets, no justice, no peace” by thousands of people, who dubbed the event as homophobic.

The Straight Pride organisers, who call themselves 'The Straight Pride Coalition' of the group are focused on “protecting traditional gender roles, Christianity, heterosexuality, Western Civilization, and Caucasians [who are] the biological majority of the historical developers and founders of Western Civilization,” according to The Independent UK.

Footage of the event filmed and shared online by local journalist Kelly Sullivan also shows the Straight Pride marchers waving American, Israeli and pro-Trump flags and carrying a '2020 Trump Unity Bridge' and a float promoting 'Super Fun Happy America.'

The protestors were also seen carrying placards like 'Make normalcy normal again,' Support our troops” and “Build the wall and crime will fall.”

The parade started around noon at Copley Square and ended in clashes between the two sides at City Hall Plaza.

As many as 34 people were arrested, Boston Police Department spokesman James Moccia said. Four officers also suffered non-life threatening injuries, CNN quoted the officer as saying.

"I'm outraged by the idea that straight people need a pride parade," parade watcher Shoshanna Ehrlich, who came with her daughter, told reporters. "We are not an oppressed majority by an stretch of the imagination. This is full of hate and offensive."

The virtual world wasn’t any less sparing either, with Democratic Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slamming the Straight Pride event as "I-Struggle-With-Masculinity" parade over the conspicuous absence of women from the march.

For men who are allegedly so “proud” of being straight, they seem to show real incompetence at attracting women to their event.Seems more like a “I-Struggle-With-Masculinity” parade to me. ‍♀️Hope they grow enough over the next year to support / join LGBTQ fam next #Pride! ️‍ https://t.co/DUb52ktWOP — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 31, 2019

To all my white LGBT friends, I need you to be clear that the straight pride parade isn't *just* a homophobic/transphobic march. It's actually at its heart, a white supremacist march, using anti LGBT sentiment as a front.Research the organisers behind it. https://t.co/A0uf52O3RR — trans dad bod (@itsjacksonbbz) September 1, 2019

Just had a quick look at footage from that Straight Pride parade... pic.twitter.com/RzKtIC2eqB — Gav Murphy (@cymrogav) September 1, 2019

Sooo basically this is just a way for white supremacists & trump supporters to have a parade lmao — K E V I N✨FAN (@GetawayThrills) August 31, 2019

So the Straight Pride parade happened in Boston today pic.twitter.com/hrSGRmZI8B — bonfire10 (@bonfireten) August 31, 2019

