'Straight up Terrifying': Doctor Explains Why Pregnant Mothers aren't Shown MRI Scan of Babies

A doctor’s explainer video on why expecting mothers are not shown an MRI scan of their babies is going viral on the internet. The TikTok doctor, with the username @madmedicine, shared pictures of MRI scans of babies and to be honest, they do not exactly look like bundles of joy in the belly. He stated that the creepiest and funniest thing that he had ever seen in medicine are MRIs of babies during pregnancy.

Stating the viewer’s discretion is advised as the clip might be “little scary", he showed a black and white image of a tiny brain with bulging wide eyes staring at him. “You wanna see another one?” he asked and showed another scan which he described as “straight-up out of a nightmare.”

A third picture showed a similar tiny head with a trace of a faint smile, giving it an eerie look. “Straight-up terrifying,” he added while showing more pictures and thought that it was “pretty cool” that they are able to see babies like this.

A viewer asked him if the mothers were shown those images. In a follow-up video, the doctor responded by saying that he doesn’t think that any expecting mother would want to see that. He further shared that he doesn’t know how to explain to a mother that “this is the thing growing inside of you,” and call it “pretty creepy.”

He expressed his doubts if any expecting mother would want to know that the baby inside her belly looked like that, but added that he doesn’t show it to her, for mother’s sake, unless they really want to see it.

As per The Sun report, pregnant women don’t go for MRIs unless for a particular medical reason, as scans are not considered safe for the baby until three months of pregnancy.

The video has racked up more than 1.5 million views with tons of comments from frightened users.

A user jokingly wrote that mothers should be shown the “monsters" they’re about to unleash in the world. Another amusing comment read that the second MRI looked like Mr Bean. A person asked if that was Insidious 4.

