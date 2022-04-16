Strange 72-feet-wide 'Portal to Hell' Opens Up Again in California Lake

A strange 72-foot wide ‘portal to hell’ has opened once again in a lake in California, US and has left locals baffled with its bizarre phenomenon. Spotted in the Lake Berryessa reservoir in the eastern Napa Valley of California, the portal is basically formed when the water level rises in the reservoir above a certain limit. A wide and long tunnel has been built in the reservoir which functions as a drain hole, according to Express. When excess water gets collected in the lake, it escapes through the wide hole, thus creating a spectacular spinning vortex. The reservoir is located at the top of the Monticello Dam and has the capacity to hold around 52 billion gallons of water.

Have a look at the breathtaking whirlpool here.

Popularly known as Glory Hole:Lake Berryessa is currently the seventh-largest man-made lake in California, Monticello Dam is a 304-foot high concrete arch dam in Napa County, California[USA1953-57].The dam is noted for its classic, uncontrolled morning-glory-type spillway… pic.twitter.com/pU0RWh23gg— Raja_Vizag (@KshRajasekhar) April 13, 2022

The mesmerising whirlpool had appeared earlier too and is the result of the man-made structure built by engineers in the 1950s. Known as a Glory Hole, the structure swallows around 1,360 cubic metres of water per second when reservoir water level rises above 4.7 metres.

Drain holes like these help control the water flow out of a levee or dam. The decision to build the ‘glory hole’ in the dam was made as the gap between the cliffs was too narrow and would have made the chute inefficient.

The fascinating phenomenon of the glory hole had drawn hundreds of spectators when it opened up in 2017. One year later, the lake reportedly reached its full capacity for the first time in 11 years. Due to heavy rainfall, the portal opened again in 2019 and caused thousands of visitors to throng Lake Berryessa.

Lake Berryessa is a treat for the visitors but it had also claimed a life back in 1997. A girl named Emily Schwalek had died after getting caught in the strong current when she went paddling in the lake. She held onto the rim of the pipe and was eventually sucked into the glory hole.

