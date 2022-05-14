Strange 'Doorway' Was Spotted on Mars in NASA Photos and Internet Has Theories

The Mars Curiosity rover sent by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) acts as eyes on our neighbouring red planet, and recently this eye caught something very unusual. Discourses regarding life on Mars have been in the mill for quite a while now. While water used to be our only evidence for a possible existence of life on Mars, people were left dumbfounded to see a doorway on it. The grainy, black & white pictures that surfaced a few days ago were captured by the Curiosity rover and show a door-like structure cut into a rock face.

Take a look:

Image of a clearly cut door way in mountain on Mars is filmed by the curiosity rover on 7th may 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔 pic.twitter.com/q7TlgS5v36— Citizen 1 (@citizen1448) May 13, 2022

While netizens were quick to assume that the door was a portal to a secret base being managed by extra-terrestrial beings, the science fraternity took it with a pinch of salt and burst these bubbles of conspiracy.

Discussion erupted regarding the origins of this “doorway” on the red planet. But the explanation that stuck with logic the longest was that it was just a rock formation due to natural factors. “This is a very curious image. But in short, it looks like natural erosion to me,” said geologist Neil Hodgkins, in an interview with Live Science.

Researchers and scholars noticed that the height of the door, if it was one, was just 3 feet in height. This suggests that even if this actually was a door, the beings using it were awfully small. Anyhow, the experts resorted to giving the credit of this peculiar sighting to natural erosions.

After the dust settled, many users analysed the “door” from other angles, and it does look less mysterious. Have a look:

The "door" on Mars, in a much wider context. It's just a gap in a fractured rock outcrop. pic.twitter.com/P3KQw8b17M— Mick West (@MickWest) May 11, 2022

The "door" on Mars, from a different angle. Looks rather unimpressive. pic.twitter.com/uYlnkhJPP4— Mick West (@MickWest) May 11, 2022

The Mars Curiosity rover is currently hovering around Mountain sharp, a mountain that has an elevation of 18,000 feet from the floor of Gale Crater. It is the same crater where the rover landed almost 10 years ago.

