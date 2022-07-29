Strange Feline Spotted in Streets of New York, Locals Cautioned in Facebook Post

The planet is home to a large number of species, and we aren’t familiar with all of them. Sometimes, animals that are unfamiliar to the common man may leave their natural habitat and be seen in urban localities, causing a lot of public interest, amusement and often even fear and panic. Something similar occurred in New York a few days ago when residents caught a strange feline prowling the streets, causing panic as well as confusion.

The feline, which resembled a big cat like a cheetah, was spotted at West Islip on the South shore of Long Island in New York, walking around on the streets. It was unusual for the bystanders to see such an animal moving on the streets and it was clear that it had forayed far from its natural habitat. There was confusion regarding what exactly the animal was as well, with some even of the opinion that it was dangerous.



Strong Island Animal Rescue League (SIARL), which received a few photos of the feline, cautioned people about the locality of the animal through a Facebook post. They asked the locals to call them if they spot the exotic cat and not to chase it or engage it.

The Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) said, “Safeguard your children, safeguard your pets”. Some people opined that the cat was probably illegally owned by someone in the vicinity from where it had escaped.

Many internet users identified the cat as a Siberian Lynx after SIARL posted its pictures and were visibly surprised to see one so far away from its natural habitat in midst of people. They hoped that the animal would be rescued with no harm caused to it.

