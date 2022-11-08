Strange Fish With Round Wounds Baffles Social Media Users

A viral photograph showcasing unusual circular bite marks on a tuna fish’s body is giving people goosebumps. On October 29, Jason Moyce, who goes by the name Trapman Bermagui on social media, a renowned blogger, uploaded a photo of the fish to Facebook with the caption, “Serious cookie-cutter bites on this tuna”. The fish appeared to have odd wounds that were too very close together to be bite marks, too rounded to be claw markings, and too symmetrical to be accidental. The fish’s belly was missing at least six pieces of meat.

The picture has received more than 1,000 likes and 150 comments since it was shared on Facebook. There were several comments on the post with a mixed bag of responses. One user wrote, “Looks like squid bites.” Some online users remarked that the picture is straight out of a “horror movie,” while a user said, “as if there weren’t enough things to be scared of in the water.”

Blogger Moyce is well-known for capturing unusual animals off the coast of southeast Australia, but in this instance, his followers were not only focused on the bites on the tuna’s body but were very curious about how and what had caused the marks. Moyce took to the comments section to explain how the cookie-cutter shark, bites its prey along with a picture of its mouth.“These guys survive by feeding on large fish and mammals. A quick bite and they vanish,” he commented.

Moyce contends it was a cookie-cutter shark, a type of shark that nibbles on its prey but does not kill it. The Miami Herald reports that specialists believe cookie-cutters are one of the world’s “lesser-known” sharks and also among the oddest.

In 2019, Cookie-cutters, which are just around 18 inches long, were the cause of three attacks on people. A cookie-cutter attaches to its victim with its powerful lips, sticks its teeth out to get into the flesh, twists, and cuts out a piece of meat that is flawlessly circular or oval.

