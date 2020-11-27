Strange Purple Skies Seen at Swedish Town after Local Tomato Farm Installs New Lights

Residents of a small town named Trelleborg in Sweden saw their sky turned purple in the night.

The reason behind this bizarre incident was that a new energy-efficient lighting system has been installed in a tomato farm near to this town, reported The Daily Mail.

This new LED light system which glows purple has been installed in Gislov 10-minutes east of the town Trelleborg. A video of the night-time shows the purple light glowing in the sky went viral. This light alarmed the residents of the Swedish town.

It is believed that the purple glow falling on these plants is good for them. The light is also believed to extend the growing season. The residents from both Gislov and Trelleborg have complained about these lights that they fall in their homes at night.

When low-lying thick clouds are hanging in the sky then we can see the purple haze because the clouds are lit up from below. Thereafter, operators of the new system started turning the lights off between 5 pm to 11 pm in order to address the concerns of the residents of the town.

Mikael Norén, the environmental manager of Trelleborg, said that in order to prevent further disturbances, the department is planning to submit an action plan.

The tomato farm is owned by Alfred Pedersen & Son. They issued a statement regarding the concerns about the nighttime light saying that they have chosen to turn off the tomato cultivation at night as their first step.

The statement also said that it will be a step back for them. As per them, people were not meant to be angry and they just wanted to save electricity and grow more tomatoes.

The Trelleborg town has around 45,000 residents. In the earlier records, it has been found that this town was given as a wedding gift to Prince Valdemar of Sweden by the Danish royal family. The town has the second largest seaport in the country today.