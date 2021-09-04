CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » 'Strange' Reptile Caught in Fishing Net in Begusarai is Actually Common Indian Gharial
'Strange' Reptile Caught in Fishing Net in Begusarai is Actually Common Indian Gharial

Twitter users said there was nothing 'strange' or new about the alligator and this is how common river gators look like. (Image: The Begusarai/Twitter)

The gharial or the 'gavial' has been declining in numbers drastically since the 1930s and conservation programmes targeting rise in their numbers in both India and Nepal have focused on reintroducing captive-bred gharials.

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan recently retweeted a photo of a ‘strange’ looking reptile that was posted by a local website from the Begusarai district in Bihar. The photo, originally shared by the digital portal ‘The Begusarai’ wrote in Hindi in the caption, “Strange looking aquatic creature trapped in a fishing net set in the old Gandak river in Khodabandpur block area of Begusarai."

Kaswan reshared the image but made a small observation there. He wrote in Hindi, " What’s weird about it? This is a common alligator. It is found in many rivers like Gandak, Chambal, Ganga, Ramganga, Girwa, Yamuna."

Kaswan’s tweet was liked and shared by many of his followers who also agreed that there was nothing ‘strange’ or new about the alligator and this is how common river gators look like.

Some even pointed out how there has to be some form of awareness campaign to help villagers and people in general to identify these common animals which also essentially helps to protect them. Check out a few reactions:

The gharial or the ‘gavial’ has been declining in numbers drastically since the 1930s and conservation programmes targeting rise in their numbers in both India and Nepal have focused on reintroducing captive-bred gharials. Sand mining and conversion to agriculture have caused their loss of habitat and fishing methods harmful to them have also depleted their numbers over the years. It is listed as critically endangered on the IUCN Red List since 2007.

first published:September 04, 2021, 12:29 IST