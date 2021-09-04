'Strange' Reptile Caught in Fishing Net in Begusarai is Actually Common Indian Gharial

IFS officer Parveen Kaswan recently retweeted a photo of a ‘strange’ looking reptile that was posted by a local website from the Begusarai district in Bihar. The photo, originally shared by the digital portal ‘The Begusarai’ wrote in Hindi in the caption, “Strange looking aquatic creature trapped in a fishing net set in the old Gandak river in Khodabandpur block area of Begusarai."

Kaswan reshared the image but made a small observation there. He wrote in Hindi, " What’s weird about it? This is a common alligator. It is found in many rivers like Gandak, Chambal, Ganga, Ramganga, Girwa, Yamuna."

Kaswan’s tweet was liked and shared by many of his followers who also agreed that there was nothing ‘strange’ or new about the alligator and this is how common river gators look like.

Some even pointed out how there has to be some form of awareness campaign to help villagers and people in general to identify these common animals which also essentially helps to protect them. Check out a few reactions:

We are now talking too much on n #Sustainable living or living with nature, but we don’t really know plants and animals around us. I think @moefcc should tie up experts with local media to spread the awareness. @_Aaj_Tak @DainikBhaskar @dainikjagranpat— Sarit K. Das, Ph.D. 🍃 (@lucanojade) September 3, 2021

Yeah, it is a common gharial found almost exclusively in India. And some of these gharials are the largest suchians, some growing much larger than the freshwater crocodiles with whom they are cohabitants.— Pandit LPN (@PalinLalaN) September 3, 2021

Lack of awareness amongst them. Sad to see critically endangered ghariyal died in a fishing net.— Trikansh Sharma (@trikansh_sharma) September 3, 2021

Their numbers have been dingling so much due to habitat destruction that even the native species seems 'ajeeb' to locals.— Mudit Katiyar (@muditkatiyar) September 3, 2021

The gharial or the ‘gavial’ has been declining in numbers drastically since the 1930s and conservation programmes targeting rise in their numbers in both India and Nepal have focused on reintroducing captive-bred gharials. Sand mining and conversion to agriculture have caused their loss of habitat and fishing methods harmful to them have also depleted their numbers over the years. It is listed as critically endangered on the IUCN Red List since 2007.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here