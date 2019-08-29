A Good Samaritan: Stranger Buys a Rs 35,000 Wheelchair For Six-Legged Puppy

A six-legged puppy who was adopted recently will be able to move around more easily, courtesy an anonymous donor.

Owner Lauren Salmon said a stranger bought a £400( approx. Rs 35,000) wheelchair for her ten-week- old Labrador Roo because she wanted to do “something good” in memory of her own dog who died recently.

Roo’s two extra front limbs forced her to drag herself around on her elbows with her bum raised in an “army crawl,” Metro UK reported.

The Labrador was given the name Roo because she hops around on her back legs like a Kangaroo, Lauren said.

“I’m shocked at the amount of generosity from people and the attention she has received in the press. When you Google it her name comes up in Poland and America and people have nicked her video and posted on YouTube,” the 33-year-old London resident was quoted as saying.

The puppy has helped boost the confidence of Lauren’s 15-year-old son, Luke, who suffers with psoriasis.

Luke had seen the pup online last month and wanted to bring her home as he was worried she might be used as bait in dog fights.

“Luke has cut the paper cuttings out of the News Shopper and the Metro and kept them. He is happy people are becoming aware of animals born with extra limbs and he hopes people won’t look to destroy them in future,” Lauren added.

The mum-of-four said she was moved by the generous offer from the anonymous donor who will soon meet Roo on a walk.

“Her attitude was that in her dog’s memory she wanted to do something good. We will meet her halfway in the wheels and she can have a cuddle with Roo which she can’t wait for,” she said, adding she was overwhelmed by the kind gesture.

