Stranger Gifts Flowers to Elderly Man Walking on the Streets, His Reaction is Priceless

Videos of youngsters, animals, couples performing quirky activities tend to be more popular on social media when it comes to creating ‘trending’ content. But elderly people are also no less. We have often come across various funny, heart-warming, cute, and bizarre videos of senior citizens which garner a lot of attraction on the internet. And now, yet another video of an elderly man has left the internet moved.

An Instagram user Isaiah Garza shared a clip on his account in which he stopped his car by a street and offered a flower bouquet to an elderly man as he was walking alone.

As the old man was taking the flower bouquet from Garza, he immediately said that he will give it to his wife. In the caption, Garza wrote that this is what true love is all about.

In the video, the old man informed that he has been married to his wife for over 30 years. Garza himself was elated on learning that the old man thought of his wife on receiving the bouquet. He complimented the elderly man and said that he was looking awesome. The clip concludes with a joyful reaction of the old man who shouts, “Well Wow, Wow, Wow.”

The video, which was posted 3 days ago, has gone viral on social media and has gathered around 1 lakh and 80 thousand views. Hundreds of Instagram users shared their thoughts on Garza’s gesture and the old man’s reaction.

One of the users wrote that Garza inspires him in many ways. Another wrote, “You are renewing my faith in humans.” People also showered love on the old man’s reaction to receiving the bouquet.

