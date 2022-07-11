Stranger Things 4 Admits to Trolling Fans With Gnarly, Extremely Specific Subtitles

The fourth season of the Netflix show Stranger Things has created a massive buzz on social media ever since its release. The fascinating yet horrific twist of the Upside Down left fans of the show on the edge of their seats. However, there’s one more thing that has gone viral on the internet. Ardent fans of the show were quick to notice the bizarre choice of adjectives used in the subtitles during the antagonist Vecna’s scenes.

As soon as phrases like ‘squelching wetly’ caught the viewers off-guard, they immediately took to Twitter to share their opinions on the same. It wasn’t until the subtitles team of the show opened up about the eerie subtitles that fans understood all the uncomfortable adjectives were used on purpose. During an interaction with Vulture, Jeff T. of the subtitles team explained that a bit of it was done to troll fans. He revealed getting the idea by watching a lot of ASMR streams. Another word that they thought would make viewers uncomfortable was ‘moistly’.

He said, “Honestly, ‘[tentacles undulating moistly]’ I’ve seen a lot. I will admit I was trolling a little bit with that. Also, in the past year or two, I’ve been watching ASMR streams to figure out which words elicit that kind of response in people, so I’ll grab them and put them in my word bank.”

Check out the reactions here:

I swear whoever writes the Stranger Things subtitles is just doing it on purpose now. (This is a meme, but it honestly isn’t far off from the truth.) pic.twitter.com/WCkLvs2Q5p — InnoVision 3D (@InnoVision3D) July 2, 2022

Stranger Things subtitles be like

[moistly]

[wetly]

[sloppilytoppily] — Chandler Sharp (@ChandlerIsSharp) July 10, 2022

I strive to be as creative as the person who did subtitles for Stranger Things pic.twitter.com/5lFWCzHxPL — Dalton (@Smurfss__) July 9, 2022

no one: the subtitles in stranger things: pic.twitter.com/MTJ99swZzQ — quinnell 🐛 (@galinstem) July 9, 2022

Another team member Karli Witkowska explained how adding the word ‘moist’ in an eerie situation accentuates the uncomfortable mood that makers want to capture. She adds that the subtitles for sounds are added for people who are deaf or who face difficulty in hearing. When people wonder why subtitles are too overly descriptive, Witkowska revealed that it is not meant for general audiences at all.

Speaking of the show, the science fiction horror drama is created by Duffer Brothers. Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb Mclaughlin, and Sadie Sink in pivotal roles. The plot of the show is set against the backdrop of the 1980s in the fictional town of Hawkins. A group of young friends face supernatural forces which have ties to secret government exploits. As they seek answers to the bizarre entities, they unravel the dangerous and dark secrets of the Upside Down.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.