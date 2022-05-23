'Stranger Things 4' Got Spoiled by Netflix Monopoly Game and Fans are Not Okay

The much-awaited season four of the hit Netflix sci-fi series, Stranger Things, is just days away from being released. Promotions for the show ramped up months before. However, one element of that promotional stunt turned the objective “upside down.” A Monopoly board game based on Stranger Things ended up giving major spoilers. The game, which was made available in some Target stores, had cards that spoiled major plot points, much before the show was to be released. Creators of the show, Matt and Ross Duffer had a total meltdown, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter, as they got a whiff of the major leak.

Although the news hit headlines recently, the leak had been simmering for over a month and it all started with a Reddit thread. Pictures of the cards involved in the board game started surfacing online.

Here’s the Monopoly game that has the creators fuming:

Spoilers for Strange Things Season 4 Ahead

A Twitter user shared a picture of one of the cards included in the game which reveals a plot point from the show. *SPOILER AHEAD*

SO SHE AGREES TO DO THIS????? pic.twitter.com/veWSI0Ytdn — nancy 4 (@eightiesmileven) April 14, 2022

Here are other cards revealing several plot points through the board game

I like the part about Eddie and the demobats can't wait to see it in the show pic.twitter.com/Xhr9m7m0Ef — joker/blue 4days ⏱️ (@jokerslutera) April 14, 2022

It is also being claimed that Netflix had not consulted the Duffer brothers about the Monopoly board game tie-in. The official poster of the sci-fi series was released on February 17, 2022 while the full-length trailer was released on April 12. “Lesson have been learned and, I expect, there will be more cohesion going into season five,” a source close to the show’s crew, told The Hollywood Reporter.

It's time. ˙ǝpᴉs ɹǝɥʇo ǝɥʇ uo noʎ ǝǝs Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1 premieres May 27th, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/IS8nJFZG8l — Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) April 12, 2022

Although major plot points are believed to be out in the open now, the Reddit thread claims that “nobody stole it; nobody leaked a sample.” Rather, the selling rights were bought by a “nationally recognised retailer.”

The series will be released in two volumes. The first will feature on the streaming platform on May 27, whereas the second volume will debut on July 1.

