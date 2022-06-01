Stranger Things 4 has Caused a Phobia of Grandfather Clocks, Here's Why

In a new bizarre trend, binge-watchers have been prompted to throw away their grandfather clock after watching the fourth season of hit Netflix sci-fi show Stranger Things, reported LADbibe. The web series, released in 2016, has been thrilling its viewers with its intriguing storyline since then. Part one of Stranger Things Season 4 was released on May 27, and has reportedly witnessed better reviews than its preceding season.

Considering its spooky plot, Netflix subscribers who have already watched the latest season are unable to get over a grandfather clock that is featured in it. The clock is associated with Vecna, the main antagonist of the fourth season, and carries a sinister significance. Vegie hunting its victims, Vecna presents them with a vision of the grandfather clock to apprise them of the time they are left with to live.

Max (Sadie Sink) figures out in the show that Chrissy, Fred, and later Patrick, all died within 24 hours of seeing the grandfather clock. Max herself falls prey to Vecna in the fourth episode and it is learned that the only way to bring her back is by playing her favourite song. So, the gang plays the song through the headphones and Max manages to escape.

This revelation has caused the viewers to be terrified of their own grandfather clocks at home. Many flocked to TikTok to discuss the new scary element in the show and feared that they might see the same vision. In of the clips uploaded on TikTok, a user, Lily Winder, showed an antique clock that bore a striking resemblance to the one in the show. With a scared look on her face, the user wrote “Ok now I’m afraid.”

Another TikToker posted a clip of her walking inside her home when a grandfather clock entered the frame. Following this, she could be seen grabbing her headphones and pretending to run while crying. “I am throwing our clock away ASAP,” she wrote. Other viewers too shared similar clips and speculated what could happen next in the Netflix show.

