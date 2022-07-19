Stranger Things But Make It Desi: Twitter Thread Has a 'Mahabharata' Theory

‘Stranger Things’ but make it Mahabharata: sound unlikely? This Twitter user has “proof”. Did you know that Dustin from Stranger Things, played by Gaten Matarazzo, was Duryodhan in Mahabharata? Or that Jim Hopper from the Netflix smash hit was Hathi Ram Chaudhary in Patallok? How about Vecna or Henry or 001 having been in Dil Mill Gaye, and also Indian Idol? We didn’t either. The reason? Because it didn’t happen. Twitter user Shikhar Sagar, however, has sparked off this thread, with many others joining in, to show Stranger Things with a Desi twist. We’ve certainly seen stranger things happen on Twitter.

Did you know : Dustin from Stranger Things has also been in Mahabharata as Duryodhan pic.twitter.com/OTS6MJq7ZW — Shikhar Sagar (@crazy__shikhu) July 17, 2022

And you know: Jim Hopper from strangers things also been in Patallok as Hathi Ram Chaudhary pic.twitter.com/LkZoP5zWDv — AJ⚪ (@ajcasm_) July 17, 2022

Ye to Rishabh Pant hai — Delhi First Post (@delhifirstpost) July 18, 2022

Naira And Nancy Wheeler pic.twitter.com/bU97Kg7U8R — Naman (@namanjayn) July 18, 2022

Ha!! And he also acted in 'kirik party' a kannada movie pic.twitter.com/pKZ8NAAcD4 — Ｅｙｅ (@tejasflyingmac) July 18, 2022

Billy in minnal murali pic.twitter.com/SkYqzI5q4D — സൈബർ K (@CyberK1337) July 18, 2022

Steve — Varsha (@Varrsha2) July 18, 2022

We’re not sure if we need to unsee this. In case you’re wondering, some Stranger Things actors have actually been on other reputed shows, including Game of Thrones.

Stranger Things season 4 saw the debut of Tom Wlaschiha as a Russian prison guard Dmitri Antonov aka Enzo. Fans know that Enzo played a massive role in helping Hopper and Joyce to get out of Russia. For those unaware, Wlaschiha was previously featured as Jaqen H’ghar in Game of Thrones.

He was the Faceless Man of Braavos, one of the most feared assassins who has the ability to change anyone’s appearance at will. He was the one who helped Arya Stark become one of the best assassins in Westeros.

Apart from him, the casting of Joseph Quinn as rock and roll legend Eddie Munson in the new season also shocked audiences. He was seen portraying the leader of the Hellfire Clun of the Hawkins High School and an avid electric guitar player of his band Corroded Coffin. To much surprise, even though he was a part of Game of Thrones, his limited screen time was much easy to be forgotten. Joseph Quinn only appeared in a single episode of the fantasy TV series as Koner. He was a mere soldier sworn to the House of Stark.

Vecna or Jamie Campbell Bower was also in a number of things, including as Caius in Twilight franchise’s New Moon movie.

