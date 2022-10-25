Stranger Things Fan? This Kolkata Kali Puja Pandal Based on Netflix Show is Must Visit

While Kolkata is famous for its various elaborate theme-based Durga Puja celebrations, the city of joy is not far behind on Kali Puja celebrations as well. A photograph of a Kali Puja pandal in South Kolkata’s Moore Avenue has now gone viral due to its inspired design based on the hit Netflix sci-fi show Stranger Things. The photo of the pandal’s entry featured a ‘Demogorgon’, a terrifying fictional monster that is featured in the show and has raked up 925 likes and counting at the time of filing this report.

Twitter user Debotri Ghosh spotted and captured the snapshot of the well-designed pandal. She captioned the tweet: “Demogorgons have arrived at a nearby neighborhood because they are having a Stranger Things-themed Kalipujo this year.” Several Twitter users stormed the comments section demanding the exact location of the puja, while others appreciated the commendable design of the same. One user wrote, “Themed pujas, Kolkata does it best!” while another user wrote, “Wow.. still at S2… I’m guessing next year it will be Vecna then!”. A third user wrote, “This is impressive!”

While Diwali is celebrated by paying homage to the Goddess Lakshmi in several parts of North India, the same day is celebrated as Kali Puja in West Bengal and parts of Assam as well. In West Bengal, the festival is also called ‘Bhoot Chaturdashi’ and is largely celebrated to pay respects to departed souls and to keep negative spirits away. This year, it was celebrated on October 24.

The Stranger Things-themed Kali Puja, which was organized by Russa Shakti Sevak Sangh in South Kolkata, saw several people visit the pandal to catch a glimpse of the goddess. Jeet Roy, the Secretary of the Sangh, told The Times of India that they make it a point every year to think of something “a little different and offbeat” in terms of pandal design. He continued, “Since Kali pujo reminds us of something supernatural, we thought the Stranger Things theme would be the right one to create a spooky atmosphere. The pandal will stay till October 26th and the laser show will start in the evening around 6:30 PM.”

