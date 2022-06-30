Stranger Things Fans Are Blown Away By This Tiny Detail During Fight Scene in Rainbow Room

Netflix recently shared a detail from its popular Sci-fi horror show, Stranger Things, that is blowing netizens’ minds. The OTT platform tweeted a picture showing Eleven and Vecna side-by-side in a psychic duel. The fight shown in the last episode of volume 1 of the fourth season, occurred between the two characters in the rainbow room. This room was the common recreation room for the subjects of Dr Martin Brenner, a.k.a., Papa. Now, a detail has surfaced from that scene that most of the fans might have missed, except some eagle-eyed viewers. There is a rainbow painted on the walls of the rainbow room. During the duel, the rainbow at the backdrop of Vecna is upside down. The detail, so tiny yet so punchy, has left users with their jaws dropped.

Sharing the image, Netflix, in the caption, wrote, “When you spot that the rainbow behind him was UpSiDe DoWn.” Take a look:

When you spot that the rainbow behind him was UpSiDe DoWn… pic.twitter.com/OHMvxwyNAQ — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) June 28, 2022

Since being shared, the tweet has garnered more than 5,000 likes. Stupefied netizens were quick to register their disbelief through the multiple comments that poured in.

One user needed not one but multiple words to convey the wonder. “I am baffled, I am nonplussed, I am flabbergasted, dumbfounded, stupefied,” the user wrote.

Another user chimed in with the same sentiment, just different words.

HOLY SHIT???? I NEVER NOTICED THAT https://t.co/L2J8Uj3ABT — VOL 2 TOMORROW!!! (@strstrvck_) June 29, 2022

This user went to watch the episode again to relieve it with this intricate detail.

uhmmm…..brb lemme just go rewatch this scene https://t.co/j8Wx6hSvE7 — sarah (@sarahnswrites) June 29, 2022

Here are some other reactions to the tweet:

I love this show so much https://t.co/X7E9JIpE63 — ✨ (@casey_lynn99) June 29, 2022

i JUST rewatched this episode and missed this https://t.co/fcDrPrjvgr — eddie munson’s bass guitar (@regiisanartist) June 29, 2022

I DIDNT NOTICE https://t.co/X73awyxPss — Chloe Porter (@deafyduck) June 29, 2022

As promised by the creators of the show, the fourth season was darker and scarier, especially compared to the third season that had the 70s summer vibe to it. By the end of volume 1 of the fourth instalment of the show, viewers got to see the origin of Vecna.

The second volume will culminate the fourth season and will only take two episodes to do that. Fans will not have to wait much as the second volume screens on Netflix tomorrow July 1. Get your popcorn ready, y’all!

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.