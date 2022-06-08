Stranger Things Fans Might Regret Getting Eleven’s Tattoo From the Show, Here’s Why

The Stranger Things fandom is having a hard time keeping calm ever since the new season got released. Amid the buzz on social media, surfaced one that can be considered a slip by the fans in showing appreciation for the show and the characters.

Several fans of the show have emerged on social media with numbers tattooed on their hands, similar to how Eleven has on the show. If you do not know what we are talking about, here is the tattoo.

https://twitter.com/StrangerNews11/status/1530987352218296320

In attempts to boast about their love for the show, the fans forgot to realise what the tattoo stands for IRL. According to a thread shared by a user on Twitter, the tattoo represented a very dehumanising and dark part of history.

As per the user, these numbers represented the concept of the holocaust where jews coming to the concentration camps were given number tattoos to keep a track record of people. In addition, these numbers dehumanised them as it was an attempt by the people in power to show Jews that they do not own anything, not even their name.

Something similar can be seen in the Netflix show where Eleven is stripped of her name (Janice), her freedom, and even her hair. She was given a number because she was nothing but a test subject for Dr Brenner.

Take a look:

heres an informational thread on why getting a tattoo like this is really bad and the history behind it tw// talking about the holocaust so mentions of violent things and genocide and just hatred and bigotry in general pic.twitter.com/YvJESTV3XL — emily • 24 days (@sapphicsvoid) May 31, 2022

in the holocaust, upon arriving at a concentration/death/work camp, you would get a tattoo like this. it was a process not only so that the nazi could keep track and records of people, but also to dehumanize people. they no longer had a name because- pic.twitter.com/SxJNWDWzNR — emily • 24 days (@sapphicsvoid) May 31, 2022

The user explained that people who were brought to the Auschwitz concentration camp were not deemed significant enough to have a name. “It was also used to identify dead bodies for their records. There was different number sequencing that meant different things such as specific ethnic groups,” the user wrote in the subsequent tweet.

Although the tattoos make sense in the context of the show, their roots represent one of the darkest times in the history of mankind.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.