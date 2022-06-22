'Stranger Things' Fans Need Robin and Steve to Make it Out Alive This Season

Stranger Things’ last two episodes are about to drop in July and going by a trailer for volume 2 released by Netflix, fans don’t think things are looking up for Robin (Maya Hawke) and Steve (Joe Keery). While fans have long been bracing for a tragedy to hit, a dialogue spoken by Robin in the trailer has left them reeling. At one point, she tells her friend, “I have this terrible feeling it might not work out for us this time.” Fan theories have been pointing also to the possible death of Eddie (Joseph Quinn).

Robin and Steve dying is a fate worse than Vecna. Fans just need the pair to make it out alive.

"i have this terrible feeling it might not work out us this time" ROBIN SAYING THIS WHILE THE CAMERA FOCUS ON HER AND STEVE PLEASE DON'T MANIFEST THIS ON EARTH I CAN'T LOSE YOU GUYS #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/EJLBxTRrDQ — (@stobinthinker) June 21, 2022

robin and steve are beating the deaths allegations rt if you agree

pic.twitter.com/B9ixlg2CLp — (@stobinthinker) June 17, 2022

"i have this terrible feeling it might not work out us this time" yeah it's not looking good for my girl. robin buckley get behind me! #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/8Z2LA1TAOK — (@thinkhawke) June 21, 2022

IF ROBIN OR STEVE DIES I’M NOT IN THIS WORLD FOR LONG EITHER #strangerthings pic.twitter.com/ITgHS9mnpM — jules (@ariistosachaion) June 21, 2022

if steve d1es robin’s gonna lose the only person she trusts enough to b herself around and dustin’s gonna lose a dad and a big brother and nancy’s gonna lose a best friend and max is gonna lose a brother and the pic.twitter.com/fJ64TYI41G — dustin 9 (@autistreid) June 21, 2022

steve harrington and robin buckley will beat the death allegations they’re my best friends the light in the dark they will fight vecna and come out alive because I need them to!! pic.twitter.com/GlR1csGepr — claire (@gwetersreels) June 21, 2022

me if they kill off robin, max or steve #StrangerThings4 pic.twitter.com/ePpeko1Lb4 — (@n1teswitch) June 21, 2022

robin buckley robin buckley

trending trending bc of the

death allegations pic.twitter.com/sBGSE663dO — ish • 10 DAYS (@robinshawkins) June 21, 2022

Stranger Things season 4 delved into three main subplots — Jim Hopper’s rescue operation, the new demon growing in the Upside Down named Vecna, and Eleven’s mission to regain her superpowers. Vecna is this big scary monster who is responsible for killings and wreaking havoc in Hawkins. Seems like there is no stopping for this monster, except one thing – Music. It becomes abundantly clear when the demon targets Max. This is when the gang discovers that the only way to save her by his curse is to play Max her favourite song.

