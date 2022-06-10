Stranger Things Finale Teaser is Finally Out and it is Darker Than 'Vecna'

The fourth installment of the Duffer brothers’ creation has left fans biting their nails. The fear factor in season 4 of Stranger Things is kept high. Released in two volumes, the Netflix Sci-fi horror is yet to unveil the entire plot in Volume 2, scheduled to be released on July 1.

Netflix, on June 9, released the teaser for the second volume of the fourth season and, it turns out, the fear factor still maintains level, if not higher. Fans were especially terrified by some glimpse of what is coming for them on July 1.

“You cannot stop this now. The story continues July 1 with Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2.,” read the caption along with the official teaser shared on the official Twitter handle of the show.

The trailer for the next volume promises a thickening of the plot as Hopper seems to have discovered something eerie and scary enclosed in a glass jar. It looks like how the sand used to get “activated” whenever mind flayer used to enter the scene.

Another scene that left the fans unsettled was a very brief frame in the teaser of the second batch of the show. In the frame, the season 3 born character, Robin, is seen encompassed by Vecna’s tentacles. Viewers were not happy, particularly seeing Robin trapped by Vecna and stormed Twitter looking for answers.

One user wrote, “OH VECNA YOU BETTER BE JOKING.”

Another wrote, “I swear if they kill Robin, I am going to kill everyone and then myself.”

“WHAT IS THIS STRANGER THINGS,” asked this user.

This user threatened to “sue” if Robin dies.

Stranger Things season 4 is being highly praised for it has more plot and more horror as compared to season 3, which had a Summer of 69 kind of vibe.

The second installment of the fourth season is reported to have only two episodes. However, one of the Duffer brothers, Matt Duffer, said that the final episode of the season will be like a long movie.

