Stranger Things: Kate Bush Had This to Say After 'Running Up' Became Gen Z Anthem

With the fourth season of Stranger Things streaming on Netflix, Gen Z has been introduced to some banger beats of the 80s. It is English singer Kate Bush’s 37-year-old song, Running Up That Hill (A Deal with God) that has managed to make a place in Gen Z’s playlist. Soon after its premiere on May 27, the song occupied the top spot on the iTunes chart. Bush’s song has also become a favourite among Instagram Reel creators. With the revival of her 1985 single from the album Hounds of Love, Bush has reacted to all the love and compliments she is receiving. The singer shared a statement on her website.

“You might’ve heard that the first part of the fantastic, gripping new series of Stranger Things has recently been released on Netflix. It features the song, ‘Running Up That Hill’ which is being given a whole new lease of life by the young fans who love the show, I love it too!”

The singer added that given the love her song is receiving, Running Up That Hill is charting around the world and has entered the UK chart at No. 8. She expressed her gratitude to all the listeners and fans and added, “It’s all really exciting! Thanks very much to everyone who has supported the song. I wait with bated breath for the rest of the series in July.”

The second volume of Stranger Things season four will premiere in July.

Netflix also shared Bush’s message on Twitter. Reacting to the tweet, a fan wrote “I’ve been wondering for days, what she thought abt the Running Up That Hill of success after Stranger Things and if she was shocked at the popularity it’s receiving. It’s kind of cool how that song was made in the ’80s and now kids that were born in the 2000s are praising it too. Truly amazing.”

i’ve been wondering for days, what she thought abt the running up that hill success after stranger things & if she was shocked at the popularity it’s receiving. it’s kinda cool how that song was made in the 80s & now kids that were born in 2000s are praising it too. truly amazing — olivia (@_oliviacolombo_) June 6, 2022

Bush’s song plays a pivotal role in the latest season, being the favourite song of the character Max, played by Sadie Sink, and appearing as a motif throughout. The song has also become one of the most-streamed songs on Spotify. After being widely shared by fans on social media platforms, Running Up That Hill replaced Harry Styles at number one in streaming service’s ranking.

