'Stranger Things' Really Said Pineapple Belongs on Pizza and Twitter is Disappointed

Stranger Things spoilers ahead.

Sure, ‘Stranger Things’ is all about- well- strange things like monsters and alternate dimensions and superpowered kids, but the strangest thing about it? The pineapple pizza love. It’s not just Argyle pushing it, by the way; Eleven likes it too. Amid the sinister goings-on in volume 2, the pineapple pizza debate came as much-needed comic relief as the kids get to be kids just for a bit. Mike and Eleven share a sweet moment, with the former trying to stutter out the three magical words to Eleven, Argyle intercedes with some pineapple pizza.

While Eleven says it’s “really good” and Mike continues to stand by the standard pineapple pizza slander on the Internet, Argyle tells him to try it before he denies it. Mike calls it “insane” and “blasphemous”, and Eleven tries to get him to eat a slice. Will, on the other hand, watches them from a distance, all sad and lonely-like.

Mike from Stranger Things can be annoying but if he’s right about anything it’s calling pineapple pizza “blasphemous” — Maddy (@weeniehutweasel) July 2, 2022

Give Millie her award now cause I know sis was acting her ass off pretending to like that pineapple pizza #StrangerThings pic.twitter.com/zXiTrmzW0c — Angel Figueroa | Resident Evil Era (@AngelFigueroa__) July 2, 2022

Saddest part of #StrangerThings is the pineapple on pizza propaganda pic.twitter.com/w6VUZjOaVb — AintItJay TV (@AintitjayTV) July 2, 2022

| Me watching Stranger Things : "Argyle's my boy !" Also Argyle : *puts pineapple on pizza* Me : pic.twitter.com/LlzKoutwAW — (@roundhousereed) July 2, 2022

the real threat in stranger things is the normalisation of pineapple on pizza — mmm (@mwahriam) July 1, 2022

Not everybody was upset, though. Believe it or not, there are pineapple pizza stans out there.

The coolest part of Stranger Things 4 is that Eddie Munson is based on Damien Echols of the West Memphis 3. The Duffer Brothers intertwined the Satanic Panic into their world so beautifully. The pop culture references, the Cold War, people accepting pineapple on pizza. ‍ pic.twitter.com/ENvPn0Uw3s — Jake Kaylor (@JakeDoesHurdles) July 2, 2022

stranger things is pro pineapple on pizza, we have won the culture war — Lara️oasting (@LaraBoasting) July 1, 2022

Argyle’s Surfer Boy Pizza is a thing in the real world, by the way. It sells for $7 at Walmart.

