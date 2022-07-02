CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Buzz » 'Stranger Things' Really Said Pineapple Belongs on Pizza and Twitter is Disappointed
1-MIN READ

Mike calls it insane and blasphemous, and Eleven tries to get him to eat a slice. (Credits: Netflix)

Eleven and Argyle over on Stranger Things, with Mike standing against them, have given the pineapple on pizza movement momentum.

Buzz Staff

Stranger Things spoilers ahead.
Sure, ‘Stranger Things’ is all about- well- strange things like monsters and alternate dimensions and superpowered kids, but the strangest thing about it? The pineapple pizza love. It’s not just Argyle pushing it, by the way; Eleven likes it too. Amid the sinister goings-on in volume 2, the pineapple pizza debate came as much-needed comic relief as the kids get to be kids just for a bit. Mike and Eleven share a sweet moment, with the former trying to stutter out the three magical words to Eleven, Argyle intercedes with some pineapple pizza.

While Eleven says it’s “really good” and Mike continues to stand by the standard pineapple pizza slander on the Internet, Argyle tells him to try it before he denies it. Mike calls it “insane” and “blasphemous”, and Eleven tries to get him to eat a slice. Will, on the other hand, watches them from a distance, all sad and lonely-like.

Not everybody was upset, though. Believe it or not, there are pineapple pizza stans out there.

Argyle’s Surfer Boy Pizza is a thing in the real world, by the way. It sells for $7 at Walmart.

first published:July 02, 2022, 15:17 IST