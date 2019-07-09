What Really Happened to Jim Hopper in 'Stranger Things' Season 3 Finale?

Stranger Things Season 3 has been received with a lot of positive reviews since the season released on Netflix.

However, along with the positive reviews is one more thing: fan theories.

The Internet's latest fan theory focuses on the finale, and one sole character: Jim Hopper.

Warning: Spoilers ahead.

Jim Hopper, played by David Harbour, in the season finale, dies. Or does he?

The Internet will tell you that Jim Hopper is all set to pull a Jon Snow out on us, minus the Game of Thrones resurrection style.

The reason? Fans are convinced that Jim Hopper isn't really dead.

Even though the finale shows us that after Joyce, played by Winona Ryder, pulls the keys to destroy the machine, which instantly, as we are told by Alexi earlier, also destroys everything around them, including scientists in hazmat suits. Infact, Alexi also tells us, "You do not want to be near this thing when it blows."

We see it shred everything to pieces, and the corpses of the scientists in hazmat suits are shown, charred, with steam emitting from them. We don't, however, see Hopper's remains.

In the rest of the episode that follows, we see an earlier note from Hopper, and Eleven moving with Joyce, Will and Jonathan, to a new town, but no sign of Hopper himself.

Internet sleuths, however, have deducted that Hopper may be still alive, and they have a pretty big clue on why that may be.

A user on the sub-reddit of Stranger Things found that there was a way that Hopper could have perhaps escaped, and he may just show up in Season 4.

The post shows a 'ladder' near the point Hopper was standing. Could Hopper have managed to climb down?

Another user points out another clue: In the post credits scene where a Russian prisoner is fed to the Demogorgon, the guards talk about an 'American' prisoner as well. Could it be Hopper?

Another fan theory could be that Hopper may have accidentally ended up in the upside down, when the machine blew up and closed the gate. Could then, Season 4 perhaps be Eleven finding her powers and rescuing Hopper from that world?

The only way to confirm any of the fan theories is to watch any of the interviews David Harbour gives for the next year, and see if he dodges questions on his characters return.

Stranger Things Season 3's emotional ending, however, has left fans hoping that perhaps, a Jon Snow return, is perhaps the need of the hour.