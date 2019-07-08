Stranger Things Season 3 Had a 'Weird Al' Reference In It. Could You Spot It?
Stranger Things, that is, known for its reference to 80's pop culture has brought in a beloved musical icon reference to the latest season of the show.
The series gave a subtle reference to Weird Al Yankovic in two subtle Season 3 shoutouts.
The second episode of the season saw, science teacher and A.V. club supervisor Clarke jam out to the parody king's "My Balogna," which is a cheeky jab at The Knack's "My Sharona."
Incidentally, the next episode saw Dustin don a vintage Weird AI shirt as well.
The iconic musician himself took to Twitter to share the references, with the caption, "#StrangerThings3 is the best season yet, and not just because Mr. Clarke is listening to “My Bologna” in episode 2 and Dustin is wearing a Weird Al T-shirt in episode 3. (Wait, no, that’s EXACTLY why.)"
#StrangerThings3 is the best season yet, and not just because Mr. Clarke is listening to “My Bologna” in episode 2 and Dustin is wearing a Weird Al T-shirt in episode 3. (Wait, no, that’s EXACTLY why.) pic.twitter.com/wuix5hP6fS— Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) July 5, 2019
Soon after the message was posted, a few fans started joking that perhaps the name of the show should really be Weirder Things.
Weird Al = The ORIGINAL Stranger Thing lol— Vyxxen Trash (@OMGitsVykkye) July 5, 2019
we are here for #weirderthings3 pic.twitter.com/MF8SLl6paa— Stranger Things (@Stranger_Things) July 5, 2019
There was one Twitter user who understood the subtlety of the reference:
My girlfriend legit says "What, they couldn't get the rights to My Sharona?" pic.twitter.com/7aN8rtEvp8— (@badseedtech) July 5, 2019
Others were just happy with the reference.
Here's what they posted:
It was my first cassette tape! It's STILL amazing after all these years.— Just Gozer (@The_Gozerian) July 5, 2019
biggest mood for this year is mr. clarke from stranger things making crafts in his garage while listening to my bologna by weird al— (@socialsinister) July 5, 2019
The best thing so far in Stranger Things Season 3 is definitely the science teacher painting D&D miniatures in his garage, next to his model train layout, while listening to Weird Al.I felt that on a spiritual level.— Ian (@Vegetar_Ian) July 5, 2019
I saw Weird Al with the Monkees. The late 80s became a big tribute to the Monkees.— Cindy Collins Smith (@ccollinsmith) July 5, 2019
