1-min read

Stranger Things Season 3 Had a 'Weird Al' Reference In It. Could You Spot It?

Incidentally, the next episode saw Dustin don a vintage Weird AI shirt as well.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 8, 2019, 3:36 PM IST
Stranger Things Season 3 Had a 'Weird Al' Reference In It. Could You Spot It?
Incidentally, the next episode saw Dustin don a vintage Weird AI shirt as well.
Stranger Things, that is, known for its reference to 80's pop culture has brought in a beloved musical icon reference to the latest season of the show.

The series gave a subtle reference to Weird Al Yankovic in two subtle Season 3 shoutouts.

The second episode of the season saw, science teacher and A.V. club supervisor Clarke jam out to the parody king's "My Balogna," which is a cheeky jab at The Knack's "My Sharona."

Incidentally, the next episode saw Dustin don a vintage Weird AI shirt as well.

The iconic musician himself took to Twitter to share the references, with the caption, "#StrangerThings3 is the best season yet, and not just because Mr. Clarke is listening to “My Bologna” in episode 2 and Dustin is wearing a Weird Al T-shirt in episode 3. (Wait, no, that’s EXACTLY why.)"

Soon after the message was posted, a few fans started joking that perhaps the name of the show should really be Weirder Things.

There was one Twitter user who understood the subtlety of the reference:

Others were just happy with the reference.

Here's what they posted:

