4-min read

'Stranger Things' Star David Harbour Wins the Internet By Keeping His Promise to Officiate a Fan's Wedding

'There's cool, then there's David Harbour cool.'

Anurag Verma | News18.com

Updated:September 18, 2018, 3:45 PM IST
Image credits: David Harbour / Twitter
David Harbour, who portrays the role of chief of police Jim Hopper in the popular Netflix show Stranger Things surely knows how to keep his fans happy.

On Sunday, Harbour revealed in a tweet that he had attended and officiated a fan's wedding after a promise he had made to her back in January.

"Hey internet. I know it’s been awhile. I retreated. Needed some space. You probably get it. But I’ve been thinking about ya in the interim. And all your retweets. And so me and some fun folks in Springfield, Illinois made good on our promise we made all those months ago," the star captioned the wedding photo.



It all started 9 months ago when the then-bride-to-be, Ericka had reached out to Harbour on microblogging site Twitter and asked if the actor would be an officiant at her wedding. "What would it take to get @DavidKHarbour to be the Officiant at my wedding in September?!" Ericka wrote.



Harbour was in no mood to upset the fan and gave Twitterati a task that he would, in fact, attend her wedding if his tweet was retweeted 125K times.

"125k retweets. Provided date works with s3 shooting schedule, I will get ordained and perform ceremony. I get to read an esteemed love letter of my choosing, and after the cake is officially cut, I get the very first piece. #allthecakes"



Twitter obliged and Harbour surpassed his goal in less than 24 hours. "DM me please to get the ball rolling. I’m making it seriously hard next time, internet, this is not over between us..," Harbour wrote.



Harbour's gesture of showing up at the fan's wedding, as the popular show's character, earned him all the Internet love.















Of course, this isn't the first time Harbour has gone out of his way to make a fan's special day very special. Damaris Fregoso, a California student, had asked the actor how many retweets she’d require for him to take part in her senior photos.



As always, Harbour asked his fanbase to come to the rescue.



Twitter went bonkers and made Fregoso's dream come true.



Then, this happened.




Naturally, Fregoso was ecstatic.



An Emmy award nominee, Harbour lost the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama title to Peter Dinklage for Game of Thrones on Tuesday.
