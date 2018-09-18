'Stranger Things' Star David Harbour Wins the Internet By Keeping His Promise to Officiate a Fan's Wedding



Hey internet. I know it’s been awhile. I retreated. Needed some space. You probably get it. But I’ve been thinking about ya in the interim. And all your retweets. And so me and some fun folks in Springfield, Illinois made good on our promise we made all those months ago. pic.twitter.com/fZK8zNMQSi

— David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) September 16, 2018



What would it take to get @DavidKHarbour to be the Officiant at my wedding in September?! — Ericka (@ErickaElizabth) January 15, 2018





125k retweets. Provided date works with s3 shooting schedule, I will get ordained and perform ceremony. I get to read an esteemed love letter of my choosing, and after the cake is officially cut, I get the very first piece. #allthecakes https://t.co/rSku8qD7uT

— David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) January 17, 2018



Dammit. Not even 24hours. You’re kidding me. @ErickaElizabth DM me please to get the ball rolling. I’m making it seriously hard next time, internet, this is not over between us... https://t.co/Ht0kDCl5hz — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) January 18, 2018





ILY so much 🔥🔥🔥🔥

— Randy Havens (@MrRandyHavens) September 16, 2018



Can you come to my wedding? I'm probably never going to get married, so you're most likely off the hook. But you can name one of my cats if you want! 🐱 pic.twitter.com/2uZLeZsC9R — Natalie H (@eilatan82) September 16, 2018





It was really awesome meeting you and thank you so much for making Erica’s wedding so incredible!! pic.twitter.com/Syu9rDlI4u

— Steven ginn (@StevenoginnGinn) September 16, 2018



Hi David!!! This is Courtney, Ericka’s sister!!Thank you soooo very much for doing this for my sister and NEE brother!! It was amazing to meet you and thanks for dealing with me semi freaking out when we met!! — Courtney Sheff (@CourtyDCheff) September 16, 2018





It was pretty fabulous @DavidKHarbour— you totally made an amazing day unforgettable for them! And the photographer enjoyed the pics!! 😂

— Jill Gum (@JGumPhotography) September 16, 2018



This is just so excellent.



— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 16, 2018





You’re a goddamn delight.

— Vanessa Ramos (@thatRamosgirl) September 16, 2018



.@DavidKHarbour how many retweets for you take my senior photos with me — damaris ◟̽◞̽ (@postydamaris) October 29, 2017





25k. And I get to wear the school sweatshirt and hold a trombone. https://t.co/xPNEE681J4

— David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) October 29, 2017



Holy hell, internet. How can you be in favor of this? Friends don’t lie. @posttdamaris DM me... https://t.co/xPNEE681J4 — David Harbour (@DavidKHarbour) October 30, 2017





senior photos '18



-bunny ears

-trombone

-pompoms

and

-smiles pic.twitter.com/8Nccv5adK1



— damaris ◟̽◞̽ (@postydamaris) January 13, 2018

An Emmy award nominee, Harbour lost the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama title to Peter Dinklage for Game of Thrones on Tuesday.