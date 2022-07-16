'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Has Spoken: Will is Gay and in Love with Mike

Stranger Things Season 4, while leaving us hanging and wanting for more, gave closure to a lot of things as well. One of the most notable developments in the characters’ arcs was that of Will Byers which gave a glimpse into how the character has grown. Ever since the second volume of the show, discussions about Will’s sexuality have been erupting on both online and offline forums. The monologue that Will delivers in the van where he tells Mike how important he is to his friends sparked discourses about Will being gay and in love with Mike.

Putting all the debates to rest, Noah Schnapp, who plays Will’s character on the Netflix show, in an interview with Variety, confirmed that Will, in fact, is gay. Noah goes on to mention that hints of it have been appearing since Season 1. “I mean, it is pretty clear this season that Will has feelings for Mike. They have been intentionally pulling that out over the past few seasons. Even in season 1, they hinted at that and slowly, slowly grew that storyline.”

The 17-year-old actor stated how Season 4 was different for him being in the character’s shoes. What used to be non-personal, supernatural dark aspects of the plot suddenly shifted to Noah exploring him (Will) “navigating his personal identity issues. “It was new for me,” he said.

The show’s creators and executive producers, Matt and Ross Duffer, took it slow with Will’s arc as he is a kid growing up with his internal struggles pertaining to his identity, in the 80s. With Will growing up and treading through his late teens, it is now made clear. “Now that he has gotten older, they made it a very real, obvious thing. Now, it is 100 percent clear that he is gay and he does love Mike,” Noah said.

Stranger Things Season 4, Volume 2 was released on July 1 and showed the town of Hawkins bruised with a big portal upside down. It is also clear that Vecna is badly injured but not dead. The final season of the show is in the works and will conclude this five-season long story. Fans have high expectations from their own favourite characters, especially Will, who might be the key to everything. What do you think?

