Strangers Raise Money for UK Boy Who Returned Rs 40,000 That Randomly Popped Out of an ATM

Unattended kids inside an ATM kiosk can be a task. But, this is not always the case. An 11-year-old boy in the Manchester city of northwest England is being praised for returning hundreds of pounds that spat out of an ATM at a supermarket as he fiddled with its buttons. Startled at the cash machine churning out currency notes without he possibly giving any command to do so, Jack Greenhalgh alerted a cleaner and security guard at the kiosk, who collected the cash, amounting to £400. It was later returned to the woman who had just been using the machine and had complained to the security guard that her money hadn't come out of the machine, The Manchester Evening News reported.

Jack later told the news outlet that he initially thought the ATM was out of order and so he pressed a couple of buttons out of curiosity. The next thing that he found was that the ATM started beeping and spitting out “lots of money” and he thought it was some kind of magic. Jack then phoned his mother to tell her what had just happened at the supermarket and she put out an appeal on Facebook to find the person who had complained to the guard about the ATM, thinking the money belonged to her.

The woman later contacted them and the money was handed over to her. Jack’s mother said she is proud of her child. Impressed by the boy’s honesty, strangers are now raising money for him through crowdsourcing. They have created a fundraiser page to treat Jack, "for being an honest lad!" The fund organiser later posted an update that said all the money raised was being refunded as per the wishes of Jack’s family.

Jack also said that he would have probably kept a pound if he had found it somewhere but he would not have taken such a large amount as that would have meant theft.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here