'Strawberry Biryani' is the Latest Bizarre Combo That Every Desi Wants to Unsee

The Internet can be a bizarre place. Each day, netizens stumble upon weird or surprising content on social media. The strange food mixes trend is high on demand and social media users cannot get enough of it. This trend basically has two different food items combined, making everyone cringe in one go. The latest food combo that has joined the bandwagon is Biryani with strawberries aka ‘Strawbiryani.’

A picture of the same is going viral on Twitter leaving everyone wonder what on earth made someone try this combination out! A Twitter user tweeted the picture saying that they made this biryani and now they want to know what desi Twitterati has to say about the same.

We made “Strawbiryani” at home today and I am curious to know what desi Twitter has to say about it. pic.twitter.com/PCZ0Ug38gc— Saad 🍓 (@SaadGH) February 19, 2021

As expected, the reactions were hilarious and mostly negative. Some reacted with memes while some just ‘cancelled’ the food item completely. A user wrote, ‘Initial reaction was of shock, then dread, now of curiosity.’ Another user was genuinely interested who asked, ‘I'm curious. What purpose do the strawberries serve? I see meat so it’s not a vegetarian thing. Does it replace potatoes? Or is it for decorative purposes only?’ One more person chose sarcasm to react saying, ‘It’s good. Can do better. Add some Cherries on top and garnish with pineapple slices. Serve it in a chilled beer glass and enjoy.’

Just when foodies thought that ‘biryani with elaichi’ or ‘Nutella Biryani’ were the worst things to consume, this dish definitely crosses one’s imagination!

However, there are more such food mixes that went into the ‘strictly no’ category. The recent examples are that of Maggi Panipuri, Ice-cream Dosa, Curd Maggi, Kiwi Pizza and even Gulab Jamun Pancake!

Yes, such experiments exist and Twitterati had no fear in flaunting and sharing them on social media. Coming back to this latest food mix ‘Strawbiryani’, would you dare to try it out?