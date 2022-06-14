Strawberry Supermoon to Grace the Sky Tonight, Here's How and When You Can Watch it

Take out your telescopes and binoculars to view the beautiful sight of June’s full Moon, also called ‘Strawberry Moon’, today. It will be appearing opposite the Sun in Earth-based longitude at 7:52 AM Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) and 5.22 PM as per the Indian Standard Time. At the given time, the Moon will be at its closest point to Earth, known as perigee. It will make it appear like a supermoon. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Moon will “appear full for about three days centered on this time,” from Sunday evening till Wednesday morning.

On Tuesday, it will come within 222,238 miles of Earth (about 16,000 miles closer than its average distance), making it about 10 percent brighter than the regular full Moon. When we have a large bright Moon within 90 percent of the perigee, it is referred to as a super moon. Usually, super moons appear brighter and larger, providing a sight to behold at night.

Significance Of Strawberry Moon

The Strawberry Moon, as per the space agency, is the last Full Moon of spring or the first Full Moon of summer. It is that time of the year when berries ripen in North America, hence the name – Strawberry Moon. Though the name doesn’t necessarily imply that the Moon is red or looks like a strawberry, it does appear a bit reddish in color while rising and setting.

The Strawberry Moon is also coinciding with the Vat Purnima, a festival observed by the Hindus. As per traditions, on this day married women tie ceremonial threads around a banyan tree and fast for the long lives of their spouses.

How to watch it online

The Virtual Telescope Project in Italy's Ceccano will live stream the Full Moon on Tuesday, for free. The webcast will most likely commence by 3.15 pm EDT (12.45 am on Wednesday IST).

Upcoming Supermoons In 2022

Six more supermoons will appear this year. Mark the dates, July 13, August 11, September 10, October 9, November 8, and December 7.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.