Stray Dog Nicknamed 'Subway Sally' Has Been Visiting the Store Every Day for a Year

An adorable video of a stray dog waiting outside a Subway store has gone viral on Internet.

Nicknamed 'Subway Sally,' the dog has been visiting the sandwich shop in Portales city, New Mexico, every night for the last one year.

A video shows store staff packing food, while Sally waits outside the shop, looking through the door, the Daily Mail reported.

The video was shared on TikTok by Giovanni Luhman, an employee of the eatery. “This stray dog has been coming to subway every night for the past year. We always feed her,” he wrote.

It quickly went viral and has so far garnered over 3 million views and over 35, 000 comments.

Later on, the video was also shared on Twitter. It evoked different responses, with a user expressing a concern over the dog and asking if it has a home or not.

Not to be dramatic but I would die for Subway Sally pic.twitter.com/T7ufMbYEfR — L (@wydsimp) January 6, 2020

A report said that the Subway staff looks after the dog. Another user, urged someone to go ahead and adopt the adorable dog.

please find out if she has a home.. this is actually ruining me. — Angelalalala (@AngHasFangs) January 7, 2020

Subway’s official Twitter account also responded to the viral video.

Subway Sally just made all of our dreams come true — Subway® (@SUBWAY) January 7, 2020

One person asked the food chain to use its platform to help sally find a home.

it would be really cool if you could use your platform to help subway sally find a home :) :) — raech (@raech501) January 8, 2020

After the video of the dog went viral, the local police said it isn’t a stray, according to local media outlet KRQE. The police have received several requests for adoption but said they are working with Sally’s owner to get it microchipped and spayed.

