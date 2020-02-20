English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Stray Dog Runs onto Pitch During Soccer Match, Dribbles Ball Away from Players

Image credits: Screengrab of YouTube video.

Zeki Yildirim, midfielder for home side Fatih Karagumruk Spor, then carried the pup off the field.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: February 20, 2020, 12:01 PM IST
A stray dog earned praise for its ball handling from a live TV commentator on Sunday after it ran on the pitch and disrupted a professional Turkish soccer match.

With fans and security personnel looking on from the sidelines at an Istanbul stadium, the players and a referee in the First Division struggled to win back the ball from the dog.

They finally sent off the uninvited guest by throwing the ball off the field - but the dog fetched it and returned for a second appearance just as play resumed.

Zeki Yildirim, midfielder for home side Fatih Karagumruk Spor, then carried the pup off the field.

Fatih Karagumruk Spor won the game 2-1 over visiting Giresunspor, from northeastern Turkey, in the league below Turkey’s Premier League.


