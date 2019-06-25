Stray Dog Strolls in Pharmacy, Waits Patiently While Being Treated

Dogs may not be able to talk, but they still find ways to express themselves.

A pharmacist in Turkey was recently taken by surprise after finding out the reason a stray pup was standing at her door.

Banu Cengiz maintains a “cozy little oasis” in front of her pharmacy in Istanbul for all the “homeless dogs she's unable to adopt herself,” according to The Dodo.

Last week, as she was busy with work, Cengiz noticed a dog “standing expectantly at the door.”

"She was looking at me," Cengiz told The Dodo. "I said, 'Baby, is there a problem?'"

The pharmacist welcomed the dog inside and realized that the poor dog was bleeding from a small cut on her paw.

Surveillance footage from the pharmacy shows the dog wagging her tail while standing near the doorway, visibly distressed and looking for help.

A video posted on Twitter by the pharmacist shows the dog sitting patiently while receiving treatment.

Senin o kimden yardım isteyeceğini bilen aklına,güzelliğine,usluluğuna kurban olurum.patisi kanamış,eczaneye girip patisini uzattı,yarasını gösterdi bana. pic.twitter.com/MUYE9yFM6j — Badores (@badores) June 20, 2019

Cengiz also gave the dog antibiotics when her bleeding stopped.

"When I was done, she laid down as if to thank me," Cengiz said. "She was saying, 'I trust you.'"

Cengiz also gave the dog food and water, and let the weary pup rest on a dog bed till closing time.

"Unfortunately, I couldn't take her home," Cengiz said. "I've been dealing with street animals for years. I feed them and heal them, and help them find homes when I can."

Cengiz said she cares for strays because “they feel. We need to help those who need it".

"People should teach their children to love and respect animals and nature.

Then we can all live together in a beautiful world," she was quoted as saying.

The heartwarming video has been viewed nearly 1.5 million times and retweeted and liked by thousand of people.