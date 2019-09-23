Stray Dog Who Stole Salman Khan's Limelight at IIFA Awards 2019 Gets His Own Interview

The IIFA Awards 2019, which was held on Wednesday was filled with some of the top Bollywood celebrities.

'Dabaang' actor, Salman Khan, was also among the ones present. However, as Khan walked the green carpet, his limelight was stolen by someone else - a stray dog who has managed to enter the venue straight after him.

Bollywood paparazzi Viral Bhayani, shared a video on Instagram in which Khan can be seen walking IIFA’s green carpet, following which the dog runs after the actor.

After the dog went viral on social media, Aditi Bhatia, the host of the green carpet of IIFA shared an exclusive interview with the dog who had stolen the show, and Netizen's hearts.

"Hello sir, how are you?" she can be seen addressing the dog, who reaches out his paw to shake her hand.

The dog can be seen enjoying his interviewing as she keeps asking him questions like, 'Do you think you will win?' and at the dog's silence responds, 'From your silence I can see you're confident that you will win in the category.'

Posted just 2 days ago, the video has over 7 lakh views, with many leaving comments about how cute both the dog, and the interaction was.

