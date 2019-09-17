Stray Goat Brings One of UK's Busiest Highways to a 90-minute Standstill

A goat managed to close down one of UK’s busiest junctions of the M62 for nearly 90 minutes on Friday night. The incident happened between junctions 28 and 29 near Lofthouse in North Yorkshire.

Moving between vehicles the stray goat kept on evading policemen while the traffic came to a standstill. Video captured by some of the motorists showed people getting out of their cars and attempting to guide the wayward animal out of harm’s way.

But the goat repeatedly returned to the road. Police officers were seen driving up and down the road in an attempt to locate the creature. Eventually, after an hour and a half of unsuccessful hide and seek, the goat was captured.

Just had to call the wife...“I’m going to be late, a goats closed the M62” pic.twitter.com/DRc8zZCFxM — Minster FM Breakfast Show (@BenMinsterFM) September 14, 2019

After they caught the goat, Highways England posted an update. “Update #M62 #Goat - #Trafficofficers and @WYP_RPU have successfully captured the goat all traffic released,” they wrote.

It comes less than six months after a group of runaway horses shut down a stretch of the M606 in nearby Bradford as they galloped the wrong way along the motorway.

