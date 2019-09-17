Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Stray Goat Brings One of UK's Busiest Highways to a 90-minute Standstill

Video captured by some of the motorists showed people getting out of their cars and attempting to guide the wayward animal out of harm’s way.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 17, 2019, 1:53 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Stray Goat Brings One of UK's Busiest Highways to a 90-minute Standstill
Video grab of the goat running on the highway. (Twitter)
Loading...

A goat managed to close down one of UK’s busiest junctions of the M62 for nearly 90 minutes on Friday night. The incident happened between junctions 28 and 29 near Lofthouse in North Yorkshire.

Moving between vehicles the stray goat kept on evading policemen while the traffic came to a standstill. Video captured by some of the motorists showed people getting out of their cars and attempting to guide the wayward animal out of harm’s way.

But the goat repeatedly returned to the road. Police officers were seen driving up and down the road in an attempt to locate the creature. Eventually, after an hour and a half of unsuccessful hide and seek, the goat was captured.

Highways England tweeted about the incident "‘Update #M62 #Goat – Traffic officers and West Yorkshire Police roads unite have successfully captured the goat. ‘All traffic released'."

After they caught the goat, Highways England posted an update. “Update #M62 #Goat - #Trafficofficers and @WYP_RPU have successfully captured the goat all traffic released,” they wrote.

It comes less than six months after a group of runaway horses shut down a stretch of the M606 in nearby Bradford as they galloped the wrong way along the motorway.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram