Stray Puppy Walks into Dance Rehearsal in China University in This Adorable Video

An innocent puppy recently stole the spotlight of a dance performance in China and the video is now viral. The incident is of Kunming University in South China, Yunnan Province. A group of girls were in the midst of a dance rehearsal when an adorable little pooch walked right on to the stage. Far from staying stable there, he jumped around and wandered as the dancers carried on with their performance.

Fans often try to climb up on stage during their favourite band concerts of star performance, but few have the luck of this dog to actually join the performers in their dance like this. According to Daily Mail, the white puppy is a stray who lives on the university campus. He seemed to really enjoy himself as tranced along with the dancers on stage and excitedly ran to and fro from each of the three dancers.

Someone witnessing the rehearsal in the audience section recorded the video on their phone and uploaded it to Duoyin, a Chinese video-sharing app like Tik-Tok.

The audience member to capture this adorable moment was Mr Chen, a 21-year-old choreography student at Kunming University. He was there to observe his classmates as they practised a new routine. It’s not clear when the dog sneaked into the room, but he was suddenly on stage with the three dancers. “The actresses were dancing on the stage, the dog just suddenly ran up there to play with them,” said Chen.

The short clip is only 40 seconds long but enough to amuse netizens. The dog can be seen wagging his tail as he follows one of the dancers. To the credit of the talented actresses, no one missed a beat by this sudden and adorable intrusion and continued with their performance as if nothing was amiss.

After following the dancer, the dog decided it was not enough to grab their attention. So, he starts tugging at a dancer’s dress by grabbing a mouthful of her green skirt. She still continued to dance. “We were just having a rehearsal and it wouldn't leave. So, we let it stay (on the stage),” Chen explained. According to Chen, the dog stayed there for over an hour. Towards the end of the short clip, a few giggles can be heard as the dancers exit the stage and the dog follows them excitedly.