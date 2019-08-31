Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Clever Street Dog Fakes Broken Leg to Get Food and Attention from Riders in Thailand

The pooch, nicknamed Gae by locals in Bangkok, fakes an injury by dragging his back left leg along the ground as if it were broken.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 31, 2019, 2:12 PM IST
Clever Street Dog Fakes Broken Leg to Get Food and Attention from Riders in Thailand
Image credit: Twitter
A street dog in Thailand has found an innovative way to goad passers-by into giving him food, and some attention.

The pooch, nicknamed Gae by locals in Bangkok, fakes an injury by dragging his back left leg along the ground as if it were broken.

But once passers-by are taken in by the ruse, he gets back on all fours.

“This old dog has lived my workplace for a few years. He always does this trick to deceive people,” Daily Mail UK quoted resident Thaweeporn Chongplapolkul as saying.

“I feed him rice but he still has this habit. He's very smart. I think he does it to get people to feed him,” Chongplapolkul said.

He said he had recently seen a motorcyclist stopping to check on the dog after seeing it limping before realizing the pooch was doing perfectly alright.

“But then he jumps up and walks away. It's too funny. We call him Gae,” Thaweeporn said.

The dog lover said that she is certain that there was nothing wrong with Gae.

“He's an old dog and we've checked both of his legs. They are both fine,” she said.

'If Gae had any kind of injury I would take him to the vets immediately,” the pet-owner who rescues street dogs said.

