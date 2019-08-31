Clever Street Dog Fakes Broken Leg to Get Food and Attention from Riders in Thailand

A street dog in Thailand has found an innovative way to goad passers-by into giving him food, and some attention.

The pooch, nicknamed Gae by locals in Bangkok, fakes an injury by dragging his back left leg along the ground as if it were broken.

But once passers-by are taken in by the ruse, he gets back on all fours.

“This old dog has lived my workplace for a few years. He always does this trick to deceive people,” Daily Mail UK quoted resident Thaweeporn Chongplapolkul as saying.

Ahahaha, clever dog! Canny street mutt fakes a broken leg to get attention and food from passers-by in Bangkok pic.twitter.com/4NzMP8hido — Mad eagle (@notavulture) August 28, 2019

“I feed him rice but he still has this habit. He's very smart. I think he does it to get people to feed him,” Chongplapolkul said.

He said he had recently seen a motorcyclist stopping to check on the dog after seeing it limping before realizing the pooch was doing perfectly alright.

“But then he jumps up and walks away. It's too funny. We call him Gae,” Thaweeporn said.

The dog lover said that she is certain that there was nothing wrong with Gae.

“He's an old dog and we've checked both of his legs. They are both fine,” she said.

'If Gae had any kind of injury I would take him to the vets immediately,” the pet-owner who rescues street dogs said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.