Street Dog Painted Orange and Black to Make it Look Like Tiger Causes Outrage in Malaysia

Photos of a stray dog that was painted to look like a tiger are doing rounds on the internet. The incident took place in Malaysia. Those who did this might have done it for fun, but the act has not gone down well with an animal rights group in the country.

Persatuan Haiwan Malaysia - Malaysia Animal Association took to Facebook to urge people to come up with information about the dog so that the culprits could be arrested.

"A mystery reward awaits those who come forward with complete information on the incident," the animal rights group wrote on Facebook. The post was translated by Ladbible.

The animal rights group shared pictures of the dog which shows it painted with orange and black colour. The post has garnered more than 6K views, and has been shared over 3K times.

Responding to the post, one user commented that the dog’s face looks sad and called it a shameful act. “The dog has to take a bath and have its coat shaved to get rid of all the chemicals. Sorry dog, remember the thug who did this to you,” said a netizen.

This is not the first time a dog has been painted to make it look like a tiger.

Last year in November, farmers in Karnataka’s Malnad region coloured the fur of dogs to trick monkeys into believing they are tigers. Monkeys were destroying crops of farmers, creating problems for them.

A farmer named Srikanta Gowda first used a tiger-like doll to scare the monkeys away. This move worked and monkeys got frightened after seeing the doll on the field.

He implemented this idea on other fields and it worked. However, he realized that he could not do it for long time. So, he decided to paint his dog’s fur like using hair dye, which lasted on the dog’s body for more than a month. This plan also helped him keep monkeys at bay.