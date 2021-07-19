Street Dogs Find Homes, Vocations After Being Rescued by the Mexican Army

An unoccupied kindergarten building has been transformed into a shelter for street dogs near an international airport under construction in Zumpango de Ocampo, on the outskirts of Mexico City.

The Doggies of Santa Lucia shelter run by the Mexican army was set up after the airport’s architects and workers noticed a large number of stray dogs wandering near the construction site.

The shelter can host up to 50 dogs that will receive medical attention, food and shelter.

“The shelter’s objective is to give the dogs a temporary home and to adapt them to live with humans and other dogs so they can be adopted by a family," said Second Lieutenant Carla Medellin, a veterinarian.

Not all dogs that arrive at the shelter are intended for adoption. Specialists and veterinarians will also look for dogs that can work at the airport by detecting COVID-19 patients or even drugs.

“Dogs can help us as medical alert dogs. They can detect cancer, hypertension, early diabetes or COVID-19," said Pamela Diaz, an architect at the airport. “Mainly at the airport, they will provide a way of carrying out fast tests."

India is also home to a large population of stray dogs who struggle to find their own space in our cities. Most of these helpless dogs meet a tragic either due to lack of treatment for diseases or by becoming victims of road accidents. In a beautiful gesture of taking care for these animals, a 31-year-old animal lover from Bengaluru decided to do something to improve the condition of stray dogs. Sajesh S, who used to work as a branding consultant with a company, quit his job to become a voice for helpless stray dogs.

He started his own dog rescue and rehabilitation shelter Animal Lives Are Important (ALAI) in September 2017. The humble start has now grown into a shelter house that takes care of over 300 dogs and other stray animals like cows.

