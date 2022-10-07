Street Vendor's Dosa Recipe Leaves Internet Disgusted, People Call it 'Cardiac Arrest on a Plate'

Dosa is a thin pancake-like food item, that is predominantly served for breakfast regularly by a majority of households in southern India. However, a dosa vendor recently experimented with the dish’s traditional ingredients by adding cashews, a variety of spices, and paneer to it. A video of his dosa-making process has gone viral on the internet, but it has made all dosa lovers quite uncomfortable. In the clip that’s doing the round on Instagram, the vendor begins his recipe by pouring dosa batter into a hot pan. Notably, Masala Dosa includes a delicious potato filling but the fruit vendor’s mixture doesn’t follow the same recipe.

After pouring the dosa mixture, the man slaps a humungous bar of butter on it, followed by tomatoes, capsicum, cabbage, cashews, onions, and a variety of dry spices. Then a lot of mayonnaise is poured on the mountain of veggies before it is mixed well. In the next step, the person fills the dosa spread with ample cheese and again pours a bit of melted butter before adding small chunks of paneer. The filling is mixed well then a hot earthen pot is brought out and the entire filling is placed inside it. The vendor adds a little more butter on top of the mixture, takes out the dosa, and places it on top of the earthen pot.

The Instagram user who shared the video of this experimental recipe asked, “Use your creativity and tell me what would you name this dosa. I’d just call this the most exaggerated dosa.” Watch the viral video below:

This common breakfast recipe is preferable in a majority of South Indian kitchens hence the experimental dosa has left many disgusted and shocked. Since the traditional dosa varies from family-to-family and town-to-town, there is no single recipe that defines dosa, but the Indian vendor’s idea of slapping loads of cheese and butter in the dish is not going down well with netizens.

A user wrote, “Cardiac Arrest on a plate,” another added, “One plate of jumbo cholesterol, please!” One more stated, “This is the worst food I have ever seen.” Meanwhile, a netizen commented, “Bhaiya ne cheese me thoda sa dosa dala hai (the vendor has added dosa in cheese, not cheese in dosa),” “These people are spoiling the dosa identity,” said one more. The video has amassed over 32 thousand likes on the photo-sharing application. The shop location of the Indian vendor wasn’t disclosed in the viral video.

