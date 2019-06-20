Strict Headmaster Gets Emotional After 'Heartbreaking' Farewell from Students in Mizoram

A headmaster was bid a tearful adieu by his students at a school in Mizoram, prompting the self-confessed disciplinarian to admit the emotional farewell was "heartbreaking."

Lalram Mawia was transferred to Government Piang Hleia High School after serving for 11 years as the headmaster at Government Mizo High School in Aizawl.

On his last day at the school, emotional scenes were witnessed as sobbing students beseeched their beloved headmaster not to leave them.

“Don’t go sir, please stay with us,” the students are heard saying in a video which has gone viral on social media.

Mawia was a student at the institution the 1980s and started teaching Chemistry and Maths there in 1987, he told Indianexpress.com.

In 2003, he was posted to another school as headmaster, before he was brought back as headmaster in 2008.

He would also teach Chemistry and moral and health education to Class IX and X students of the school, according to indianexpress.com.

Mawia is still trying to get over the students’ overwhelming response to his departure from the school.

“All around me, they were crying, it was very heartbreaking,” he was quoted as saying. “I have always told my colleagues to respect their students. ‘Respect your teachers’ is an adage one hears very often, but students must be respected too. Maybe they understood that I respected them.”

Mawia, who has been a teacher for 32 years now, admitted that he is a disciplinarian.

“It is not like I never scolded them. But maybe they could see that even those actions were done out of love. I want to guide them to be successful and I love my children,” he said.

Mawia took charge as headmaster of the Government Piang Hleia High School on Wednesday.