Strict Rules For Jodhpur Citizens as Admin Launches 'No Mask-No Services’ Campaign to Curb Covid Cases

As India reports the second highest cases of coronavirus in the world after the United States, Rajasthan’s Jodhpur district administration has launched the ‘No Mask - No Entry’ and ‘No Mask - No Service’ campaign on Tuesday.

Face masks have been declared mandatory in many parts of the world and as India reported 5,646,010 cases of virus, taking precaution has become more important.

According to ANI, Jodhpur district collector said, “Besides strictness, awareness is also necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The number of severe cases has been increasing in the state.” He mentioned that the district administration, police & municipal corporation have joined hands together to create awareness among people.

A Hindutsan Times report said posters encouraging people to wear masks were pasted on vehicles as part of the campaign. According to ministry of health data, Rajasthan has reported 1,00,365 cases of coronavirus and 1,382 deaths.

Rajasthan is not the first state in India to come up with such a rule. In April this year, the Arunachal Pradesh government had asked all petrol depots and gas agencies to refuse service to customers who visited their outlets without wearing a face mask.

As reported earlier, in a notice issued to the fuel stations, the District Food and Civil Supplies Officer (DFCSO) Amit Bengia said the government's move was aimed at ensuring safety of people living in the state amid the spurt in Covid-19 cases across the country.

World Health Organisation, and health ministries of countries have asked their people to follow the social distancing rules and wear a face mask to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

In Indonesia, authorities are asking people without face masks to dig graves for victims of COVID-19. Three middle-aged men and five minors in the Cerme district of Gresik Regency, East Java, were given the punishment on September 9. Indonesia has reported 2,57,388 cases of Coronavirus till now and 9,977 deaths.