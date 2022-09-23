Stringent Laws For Women in Iran Will Scare You

The death of the 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in custody has infuriated Iranian women against the action of the morality police, which ensures implementation of stringent Islamic laws of the country for women. Several videos of women burning their hijabs and cutting their hair to protest against morality police, known as Gasht-e Ershad, have recently surfaced on social media.

The hijab restriction is just one of the several weird laws against women in Iran. It might be disturbing for many, but Iranian laws allow a father to marry his own adopted daughter. In 2013, this prevalent practice was banned, but later the religious head or the guardian council condemned the banning. Now, such marriages are allowed after obtaining an order from a court.

The minimum age of marriage for girls has changed numerous times in Iran. At one point, it was even reduced to 9 years. Currently, the legal age for marriage is 13 for females and 15 for males in Iran. An Iranian woman can only get married once only with the permission of the male head of the family. On the other hand, an Iranian man can marry up to four women.

An Iranian woman can divorce her husband with the help of a Qazi or a court, only if he is mentally unstable, believes in wife-battering, remains intoxicated and is serving a jail term. However, there is no third-party intervention for Iranian men. They have the liberty of getting a divorce by pronouncing it verbally.

In Iran, a woman wearing a burqa or hijab must wear loose-fitting clothes. They must cover their body from head to toe. If a woman is spotted flouting norms, then the police have the right to beat her and make her serve a jail term of up to 6 months, along with a fine. For travelling abroad, an Iranian woman has to take permission from her husband.

As per the inheritance laws of Iran, if a wife dies her property will be transferred to her husband. On the other hand, if a husband dies, his widow is entitled to have only 1/8th of the share. Their son gets twice the share of the father’s property as compared to their daughter.

Iranian women are not allowed to watch men’s sports events at the stadiums. However, after pressure from FIFA for the 2022 World Cup Qualifiers, the country allowed women to watch football matches at the stadiums earlier this year.

Women cannot dance publicly in Iran. They are only allowed to dance in enclosed spaces only in the presence of women. If a woman wishes to launch a music album in the country, then she must seek special permission from the government.

