Stroke of Fortune: MP Farmer Finds Diamond Worth 60 Lakhs in Land He Leased For Rs 200

A farmer in Madhya Pradesh would have never imagined that he would get money worth lakhs from the land that he leased for a small amount of Rs 200 last month. The 45-year-old farmer named Lakhan Yadav found a 14.98 carat diamond in a land that he leased last month. The diamond was auctioned for Rs 60.6 lakh on December 5.

Speaking about his discovery, Lakhan said that it has changed his life. He shared that he will not do anything big with the money. “I am not an educated person and I’ll put the money in a fixed deposit to ensure my four kids get good education,” Lakhan said, reported The Times of India.

He found the diamond when he scooped out a handful of stones and pebbles and found something strange within them. The piece that he discovered started shining when he rubbed the dust off it. As per the report, Lakhan had taken the piece to the district diamond office who confirmed that it was indeed diamond.

The farmer was evicted from Panna National Park when villages were removed from there. With the compensation money, he bought two hectares of land. He also owns two buffaloes and a motorcycle from the money he got from the district administration upon the deposition of diamond.

He said that he was happy riding the bicycle but he got a motorcycle because his nephews insisted.

Lakhan is now planning to get the lease renewed. He would like to work on the area for a few more months. “I hope to get another diamond,” said the farmer.

The report says that over the last 10 days, four men who belonged to the lower income group have found a diamond each. All these diamonds and others were auctioned for over Rs 1.5 crore in Panna.

In July 2020 as well, a 35-year-old labourer had found a diamond worth Rs 50 lakhs in Panna district.