Struggling to Work from Home? This is How NASA's Curiosity Rover Team is Doing It

Most of us are now working from home, as the novel coronavirus scare has compelled us to follow strict social distancing guidelines. Despite the lockdown imposed in several nations, people are putting great efforts to work from home to keep their business running. Seems like scientists at NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) are no different.

The USA, the worst-affected nation, has imposed work from home to several institutions including NASA. This has resulted in the scientists running space operations from their home. This includes one of the ongoing projects by NASA – the Mars Curiosity Rover.

While the operations from home come with its own challenges, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory is left with no other choice. “It was the first time the rover's operations were planned while the team was completely remote,” a blog post by JPL noted.

To ensure the smooth functioning of the project, these scientists are relying on several video conferences and text messages. While the entire process takes a little more than the usual time, the Curiosity is “as scientifically productive as ever”.

Science operations team chief Carrie Bridge mentioned, “I probably monitor about 15 chat channels at all times,” taking a report on the plans for the day. At times, she ends up being on four different video calls simultaneously to check the operations.

“It's classic, textbook NASA. We’re presented with a problem and we figure out how to make things work. Mars isn't standing still for us; we're still exploring,” she added.