Stuart Broad Had a Savage Response to Chahal's Remark on Yuvraj Singh's Hat-Trick Sixes
Broad, on Friday, took a cheeky dig at Royal Challengers Bangalore's leggie Yuzvendra Chahal, who during the post-match press conference had said that he felt like the English pacer after being smoked for three consecutive sixes by Mumbai Indians batsman Yuvraj Singh.
Screenshot from video posted by @IPL on Instagram | Getty Images.
For the times, they are a-changin'. Banter has now shifted from the cricket ground to social media and Englishman Stuart Broad is a prime example of this.
Broad, on Friday, had a cheeky response to Royal Challengers Bangalore's leggie Yuzvendra Chahal, who, during the post-match press conference, had said that he felt like the English pacer after being smoked for three consecutive sixes by Mumbai Indians batsman Yuvraj Singh during the IPL contest at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Thursday night.
For context, it all began when Mumbai Indians were 2 down for 87 when Yuvraj Singh walked out in the middle.
The veteran batsman took some time to settle in, batting at 5 off 8 deliveries, when Chahal was introduced in the attack in the 14th over.
The power-hitting Yuvi was then unleashed and carnage followed. The left-hander smashed Chahal for three gigantic sixes in three consecutive deliveries - first over deep square leg, second right above the bowler's head, and the last falling in the long on region.
“When he (Yuvraj) hit three sixes, I felt like Stuart Broad,” Chahal said post-match, referring to Yuvi's most memorable cricket outing, when the left-handed batsman hit 6 sixes in Broad's over in the ICC World T20 back in 2007 at Kingsmead in Durban.
Chahal eventually got Yuvraj out on his 4th ball after the latter tried to go for 4 in 4 but mistimed it and RCB's Mohammed Siraj, who was positioned at long-off, completed a sharp catch to put Yuvi's fireworks to a halt.
The official account of IPL later shared Chahal's interview on Instagram where Stuart Broad responded to the spinner's jibe with his own report card.
"Hope he feels like me in 10 years time with 437 Test wickets," Broad commented.
32-year-old Broad, who represents England in all the formats of the game, has accumulated 437 Test wickets in 126 matches. While the pacer has bagged 178 wickets in 121 ODIs.
Broad's comment didn't go unnoticed and cricket fans from India called his response "savage". However, there were many who went after the bowler.
"Even after 10 years also......only Stuart broad gave 6 sixes in an international T20 WORLD CUP."
"You only claim to praise yourself that is why you are here watching and commenting on IPL everyday..start playing mate atleast for some club."
"At least he didn't sledge like what you did during 2007 t20 world cup... letting the cat out of the bag."
On 19th September 2007, southpaw Yuvraj Singh hit Stuart Broad all around the park for six sixes in an over.
Yuvraj had just carted Andrew Flintoff for two fours in the 18th over which did not go down too well with the fast bowler. The duo got involved in a massive altercation. The umpires stepped in to break the fight but a visibly pumped up Yuvraj was not done, and Broad bore the brunt of his onslaught.
As a result, Broad went for 6 maximums and Yuvi rocketed away to a 12-ball half-century.
Here's Broad's unfortunate over:
