Stuck in a Bad Date? This App Can Help You Fake a Call to Escape
The app simulates a phone call from an imaginary "boyfriend" which is basically an AI knight in shining armour (in this case is the cell phone) to bail out introverts from awkward social situations.
Source: Twitter
For introverts and other socially awkward humans, faking a phone call is probably one of the easiest ways out of demanding social situations. And now, a Microsoft employee has come up with an idea to create the perfect alibi - a fake boyfriend app.
Yes, the app, designed specifically for introverts and ambiverts who often find it hard to navigate through stressful social situations on their own, simulates a phone call from an imaginary "boyfriend" which is basically an AI knight in shining armour (which in this case is the cell phone).
The app was created by Chloe Condon who works as a Cloud Developer Advocate at Microsoft. Her Twitter bio also says that she is a former actress. Condon created the app using Azure Functions, the innovative automation app from Microsoft that allows users to develop their own, customized apps, and an Azure Functions HTTP trigger that allows users to "invoke a function with a HTTP request", as Microsoft puts it.
Condon described in a blog post about how she used TwiML, a text-to-voice automation app, to feed the voice of the "boyfriend" into the app. She then used Flic, a remote, button Bluetooth device, to trigger the phone call. A detailed explanation of the process she followed can be found on her blogpost.
Granted, you need to be a bit of a tech-savvy cloud developer to build yourself the app. Though the app is not available an app stores for download, Condon has shared the code for developing the app on Github so that those who think they can handle it on their own have helping hand.
As per the developer, who is an ambivert herself — someone who is displays both extroverted and introverted qualities — Azure Functions can be used to create a number of customised services and products such as the fake boyfriend app. These include safety alarms for children, switches to turn on/off remote appliances and more.
This is not the first fake phone-call app in the market. Apps like "Fake Call", "GoGo Call" and "Text to Escape" have been existing for a while on the Play Store now and are quite popular among those who would rather kill off imaginary relatives to get out of an unwanted social interaction than just chat about the weather. But with Cordon's customized service, users will be able to create a more detailed fiction about their imaginary lovers.
However, as one Twitter user wondered, will this app be able to cook up new boyfriends or girlfriends for lonely hearts? Are we heading toward a world much like one inhabited by the human and AI characters of the the 2013 Spike Jonez film "Her" where real human relationships will be replaced by human-AI relationships?
For now, getting out of a bad date is all that Condon seems to be offering.
Used @twilio + @Azure to create a fake boyfriend to help save me from awkward social situations. Blog coming shortly, but here's a little teaser of my new boo calling me— Chloe Condon (@ChloeCondon) March 26, 2019
If u want to get a head start & take a peek at what's going on here, check out https://t.co/QkGQsWJaHX pic.twitter.com/U1cyvoBz8K
Feature request: can this be used to eventually conjure up a real boyfriend for me? Perhaps using Functions?— Sarah Young (@_sarahyo) March 27, 2019
Hmmmmm I know @Azure doesn't have these capabilities, I'll have to check @twilio's docs and maybe look into an @okcupid integration — Chloe Condon (@ChloeCondon) March 27, 2019
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results