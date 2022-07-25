Student Confronts Teacher Who Said She Would 'Never Make It' after Board Results

A woman on Twitter shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat, in which, she can be seen confronting her teacher for always degrading her back in school and saying she won’t be able to make it. “Two years ago, me and my friend decided to text our teacher the day our results come out,” she wrote in the caption. It is very important for teacher to be supportive of their students. Unfortunately, there are teachers who think that by being mean to students, they are motivating them to work hard. However, it is not true. Only kindness can drive one to do better.

In the message, the girl wrote how she degraded her on every level possible. She further mentioned that this was not a thank you message but a message just to show her how she has made it. “Next time, please remember to be kind towards people. Especially students who seek for you help,” she wrote. Have a look for yourself:

Two years ago, me and my friend decided to text our teacher the day our results come out 😀 pic.twitter.com/iDUd6XyhZG — famouspringroll (@hasmathaysha3) July 22, 2022

The image has now gone viral and people have come in support of the girl. One person wrote, “When I was 5 yrs old I couldn’t speak. Due to a health condition for 3 yrs. I was beaten in my convent school everyday because they thought I’m shy and wouldn’t read. I became a teacher myself so children who were like me would never feel disgraced and humiliated. I understand.” Here are a few reactions:

I'd send this to my class teacher if I had her number. https://t.co/CrQsGjPvcf — Jo (@TheJedi29) July 25, 2022

Kinda wanna do this to my high school math teacher lel https://t.co/r2NBXrmY0l — Ghanavi (@nerd_alerrt) July 23, 2022

People are like "let it go/take the high road" like NO?! Toxic teachers can break you entirely and ruin your self and mental health. Fuck taking the high road. Teachers like her don't care. Might as well tell them to shove it and cleanse your system if it doesn't affect grades. https://t.co/aQrs97Bjm0 — Disgruntled Pelican 🏳️‍🌈 (@ThisisLLN) July 23, 2022

I hated my school and most of my teachers and even I wouldn't do this. https://t.co/GozHrfTKkN — Dk is copypasting (@dk_fakegod) July 23, 2022

looks like she was in your head rent free for 2 years https://t.co/VIJkPrJxy0 — Antoine ᓚᘏᗢ (@Hieaatdah) July 23, 2022

Idk what you thought you achieved by doing this. I had teachers like this too with zero patience, even my dad used to berate me for grades but even after getting all my degrees and my dream job I’d never think once of getting back at these people. It’s a part of life. Grow up. https://t.co/f5uAgdORLG — Rich 🍂 #SaulSweep (@regidank) July 23, 2022

Meanwhile, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared class 12 and class 10 board exam results on Friday, July 22. For class 12 exams, not only have fewer students passed the boards but also the number of students getting 90%+ marks has seen a drastic drop. Notably, last year the board did not hold any exams due to the pandemic and in 2020 as well some of the exams had to be cancelled mid-way. While people were busy checking results, desis took to social media and shared memes to decrease the anxiety of students.

This is the first time that the board has announced class 10 and class 12 results on the same date. CBSE has announced class 12 reuslts earlier this morning and class 10 results are being announced today. The Board did not release any official result date confirmation this time beore announcing the results.

