»
1-min read

Student Gets Full Marks And a Warning From Teacher for 19-Word Review of ‘Fight Club’

The first rule of fight club is you do not talk about fight club.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 6, 2019, 6:16 PM IST
At 19 words, it was probably the world’s shortest movie review ever. Yet, a student's cheeky attempt to impress her teacher worked as she got a 100 out of 100 score for her short but ingenious answer.

“The assignment description for essay 5 was to write a review on a movie that we had seen. The opportunity arose, and i took my chances..” Allison Garrett wrote on Twitter as she shared a picture of her 19-word essay on David Fincher-directed cult classic Fight Club.
Garrett began her essay with the film's most popular quote "The first rule of fight club is you do not talk about fight club" and ended it with “That's it. That's the essay."

Fight Club-- which stars Brad Pitt, Edward Norton and Helena Bonham Carter-- tells the story of an underground fight club.

However, Garett’s teacher also issued a warning to her.

She said: "I struggled over this grade for a long time. I finally decided you get a grade for a laugh and how relevant your review is for this particular movie.

"Let me warn you: do NOT try this kind of thing with other professors; they may not have my sense of humour.

"Score - 100/100."

People were appreciative of Garett’s bold gamble and her tweet has collected 43,050 retweets and 202,475 likes.

There were hundreds of comments, too. One read: "This is the greatest thing I've ever seen."

Another said: "They should just go ahead and let you graduate on that note 100%."

